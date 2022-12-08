Brittney Griner Released From Russian Prison in Prisoner Swap

WNBA star Brittney Griner was released from a Russian prison Thursday after the U.S. reached a prisoner swap deal that will send international arms dealer Viktor Bout in return. According to CBS News, President Joe Biden gave final approval on the deal in the last week.

On Thursday morning, he confirmed the news after speaking to Griner.

“Moments ago I spoke to Brittney Griner,” he shared to Twitter. “She is safe. She is on a plane. She is on her way home.”

The prisoner swap took place Thursday in the United Arab Emirates, according to CBS, a week after the agreement had been reached.

Biden is set to speak about the swap at 8:30 a.m. ET from the White House.

Griner, who has also played internationally in Russia since 2014, was detained at a Russian airport in February after officials claimed that she had hashish oil in her luggage. In July, she pleaded guilty, but stated that she did not intend to break the law. On August 4, she was sentenced to nine years in a Russian penal colony after a monthlong trial.