Meet the Wizards: Jordan Goodwin

After going undrafted in the 2021 NBA Draft, Jordan Goodwin joined the Washington Wizards in the 2021 Summer League. A year later, he has worked his way into an official spot on the team’s roster. Get to know Wizards guard Jordan Goodwin.

Quick Facts

The Wizards converted Goodwin to a two-way contract, while waiving Devon Dotson, Quenton Jackson, Craig Sword and Jaime Echenique to set their opening day roster at 17.

Goodwin played in 46 games for the Capital City Go-Go last season, averaging 16.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game.

The Saint Louis product earned a call-up with the Wizards in December when the team signed him to a 10-day contract via the NBA Hardship Exceptions. He appeared in two games.

Accolades

Goodwin led the Go-Go in scoring four times last season, including a 30-point performance against the Westchester Knicks on November 5th and a triple-double performance at the NBA G League Showcase in Las Vegas, where he tallied 10 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists in a win over the Iowa Wolves.

He also set the franchise mark with 94 steals on the season, good for the fourth-most in the NBA G League.

Goodwin's appearance in the 2022 Summer League

Teammate Shout-Outs

Prior to college, Goodwin played for Wizards’ guard Bradley Beal on his Saint Louis-based AAU team, Bradley Beal Elite, from his eighth grade through senior year of high school. He looks at Beal as a big brother and mentor.

"It’s amazing, man, because he’s a true worker,” Beal said about Goodwin earning a roster spot. “He has the heart of a dog. You can’t teach that and you can’t give it out, you’re born with it. He’s had that since he was young and I’ve always seen it. This is just a testament to who he is and the hard work he puts in and he constantly puts in.”

Personal Life

The 23-year-old is a native of Centreville, IL, where he played college basketball for the Saint Louis Billikens. He is the school’s all-time leader in steals, and also finishing in the top five in rebounds and assists.