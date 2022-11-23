Three Wizards Are Game Time Decisions Against The Miami Heat Tonight

The Washington Wizards are on the road again! They just hosted the Miami Heat last Friday on the same night where the organization celebrated three of the best to ever wear a Wizards jersey. The Miami Heat only had seven active players as the team is plagued with injuries.

Head Coach Erik Spoelstra did what some may have thought as unthinkable with most of his roster inactive. The Heat almost came away with the win, played tough all throughout the game, and saw one of the team leaders Kyle Lowry play the entire game inclusive of the overtime period.

The Heat were so close yet remained unsuccessful against a Wizards team that continues to win ugly on the court. Now the Wizards head to the Heat’s home court for a back-to-back during the Thanksgiving holiday. The Wizards are facing a few of their own injuries, but hopefully will be able to suit up their players for at least one of the two games (if not both) against the Heat.

Both Guard Monte Morris and Forward Rui Hachimura were declared out with right ankle soreness against the Charlotte Hornets for this past Sunday’s contest. Morris and Hachimura are currently listed as questionable against the Heat tonight.

During the battle with the Hornets, Bradley Beal appeared to experience some discomfort with his quadricep area. Beal is now listed as questionable with a right thigh contusion. The squad is just getting Beal back into game day action as he was recently out with COVID-19.

Delon Wright remains out with a right hamstring strain. The team announced promising news that Wright was recently re-evaluated and cleared to begin individual on-court basketball activities. He will be re-evaluated in three weeks.