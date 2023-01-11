Chicago Bulls Coming Together, How The Wizards Can Contain Them

Just after having a couple days off from game time, the time has come for the Washington Wizards to get back to work. The job at hand tonight won’t be easy as they are taking on the Chicago Bulls. The Bulls may have experienced struggles as a team thus far this season. However, both DeMar DeRozan and Zach Lavine have begun to hit their stride as they both have been looking really good in recent games. How will the Wizards slow them down? Who needs to step up? Who should the Wizards keep an eye on that may have a good game too?





How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. Chicago Bulls today:

Game Date: Jan 11, 2023

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

TV: NBC Sports Washington, NBA League Pass

Stream: FuboTV

From: Capital One Arena in Washington DC





Injury Report

Here is the Injury Report and Projected Starters for both teams heading into tonight’s game. Projected Starters are subject to change and could be a game-time decision.

For the Wizards, Bradley Beal (Hamstring) and Johnny Davis (Hip) are out with injuries. Kristaps Porzingis (Ribs), Corey Kispert (Back) and Daniel Gafford (Ankle) are questionable for tonight with injuries. For the Bulls, Lonzo Ball (Knee) Javonte Green (Knee) and Tony Bradley (COVID-19) are out with injuries. DeMar DeRozan (Quad) and Alex Caruso (Ankle) are questionable for Chicago tonight vs. the Wizards.

Washington Wizards:

Bradley Beal-OUT (Hamstring)

Johnny Davis-OUT (Hip)

Kristaps Porziņģis-questionable (Ribs)

Corey Kispert-Questionable (Back)

Daniel Gafford-Questionable (Ankle)

Chicago Bulls:

Javonte Green-OUT (Knee)

Lonzo Ball-OUT (Knee)

Tony Bradley-OUT(COVID 19)

DeMar DeRozan-Questionable (Quad)

Alex Caruso-Questionable (Ankle)

The Starting Lineups

Washington Wizards:

Guards: Corey Kispert (Game Time Decision), Monte Morris

Forwards: Kristaps Porzingis (Game Time Decision), Kyle Kuzma

Center: Daniel Gafford (Game Time Decision)

Chicago Bulls:

Guards: Ayo Dosunmu, Zach LaVine

Forwards: Patrick Williams, DeMar DeRozan (Game Time Decision)

Center: Nikola Vucevic

The Wizards will have their hands full with Bulls G Zach Lavine - USA Today

The Bottom Line

Let’s face it: Offense will win the match up vs defense nine times out of 10. With that being said, you know you won’t shut down anyone in the league. You can only hope to contain them. The Wizards have to contain Zach Lavine and DeMar Derozan. They should attack them offensively so they can get in foul trouble. They both aren’t elite defenders by any means so this should be an easy task. The player that needs to step up is Rui Hachimura. Since his return from injury, he came out the gates on firing. However, he has slowed down quite a bit these last few games. The Wizards will do well to make sure Nikola Vucevic doesn’t get going either. He has the ability to sneak up on you if you’re not paying him too much defensive attention. If Kristaps Porzingis doesn’t play tonight, the Wizards will really have their hands full there.