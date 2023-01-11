Wizards vs Bulls…Who’s In? Who’s Out?

WASHINGTON-The Washington Wizards are set for the second game of their four-game home stand. This game will be the third game of the season series between Chicago and Washington. The season series is tied at 1-1. Washington won the first match 102-100 and Chicago won game two 115-111. Washington is currently on a three-game losing streak.

How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. Chicago Bulls today:

Game Date: Jan 11, 2023

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

TV: NBC Sports Washington, NBA League Pass

Stream: FuboTV

From: Capital One Arena in Washington DC

Here is the Injury Report and Projected Starters for both teams heading into tonight’s game. Projected Starters are subject to change and could be a game-time decision.

Photo Credit: USA Today

For the Wizards, Bradley Beal (Hamstring) and Johnny Davis (Hip) are out with injuries. Kristaps Porzingis (Ribs), Corey Kispert (Back) and Daniel Gafford (Ankle) are questionable for tonight with injuries. For the Bulls, Lonzo Ball (Knee) Javonte Green (Knee) and Tony Bradley (COVID-19) are out with injuries. DeMar DeRozan (Quad) and Alex Caruso (Ankle) are questionable for Chicago tonight vs. the Wizards.

Projected Starter/Injury Report

Washington Wizards:

Guards: Corey Kispert (Game Time Decision), Monte Morris

Forwards: Kristaps Porzingis (Game Time Decision), Kyle Kuzma

Center: Daniel Gafford (Game Time Decision)

Chicago Bulls:

Guards: Ayo Dosunmu, Zach LaVine

Forwards: Patrick Williams, DeMar DeRozan (Game Time Decision)

Center: Nikola Vucevic

Photo Credit: USA Today

Injury Report

Washington Wizards:

Bradley Beal-OUT (Hamstring)

Johnny Davis-OUT (Hip)

Kristaps Porziņģis-questionable (Ribs)

Corey Kispert-Questionable (Back)

Daniel Gafford-Questionable (Ankle)

Chicago Bulls:

Javonte Green-OUT (Knee)

Lonzo Ball-OUT (Knee)

Tony Bradley-OUT(COVID 19)

DeMar DeRozan-Questionable (Quad)

Alex Caruso-Questionable (Ankle)

Related Articles

-Who Won The Trade?

-Going Big Saved the Washington Wizards?

Follow Inside The Wizards on Facebook

Follow Inside The Wizards on Twitter

Keep up with all Washington Wizards news on the SI.com Washington Wizards team page