Back in the W Column for the Wizards

PHOENIX-The Washington Wizards snapped their 10-game losing streak on Tuesday night. The Wizards defeated the Suns 113-110 to get their 12th win of the season. The Wizards’ state of emergency has been put on a small hold for now. These last two and half weeks have been rough on the Wizards and now we are hearing that their two best players this year Kyle Kuzma and Kristaps Porzingis could be on the trading block. Within the last week, we have started to hear trade rumors on Bradley Beal, but trading Beal won’t be an easy task because of his no-trade clause

Despite all trade rumors, the Wizards pulled things together to get their first win in December. Kyle Kuzma led the Wizards with a team-high 29 points while picking up six rebounds and six assists. Kuzma’s message after the game was about consistency and showing love to his teammates. Here is what Kuzma had to say⬇️⬇️⬇️

Another player who had a solid game was veteran forward Taj Gibson. Gibson only had six points but gave the Wizards 18 strong minutes. Gibson talked about his contributions to the win⬇️⬇️⬇️

The Wizards’ road trip continues as they get ready for their fifth game of the west coast tour. Washington travels to Utah to take on the Jazz at 9 PM from Vivint Arena. Washington won the first match at home 121-112.

