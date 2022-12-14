Wizards Trade Options

What seemed to be a promising road ahead has turned dismal as the Wizards continue a losing streak. The NBA season is long and sometimes these things happen. Perhaps it’s too soon to hit the panic button. However, it’s typically right around the 25 – 30 regular season games mark where you start to gauge what you truly have in your team. Sitting at 11-17, it may be time for the Wizards organization to take a hard look at making some changes to salvage the season or get off at the next exit and plan for the future.

Here's a look at some trade options the Wizards could take depending on their current vantage point.

The Not Ideal, But Could Be Necessary Option:

Photo Credit: Darrell Owens Sr, Inside the Wizards

Trade Kyle Kuzma.

This is not ideal (and not favorable amongst Wizards fans) if the Wizards want to salvage the season. However, it's been reported that Kyle Kuzma is looking for more money in a larger market. Some may think it’s best to get something in return for Kuzma before he potentially exits the District. Currently, Kyle Kuzma is of great value because of his leadership on and off the court. He is 27 years old with a minimal serious injury history. Again, not ideal but could be on the table if he is indeed planning to sign with another team this off-season.

The Feel Good Option:

Trade for John Wall.

Yes. Trade for John Wall. John Wall loves DC and DC loves him back. The Wizards haven’t been able to fill the floor general role consistently since Wall was injured and then traded for Russell Westbrook. That position is still vacant and John Wall can fill it. Keep Kuzma, KP, Beal, and find a way to get John back in a Wizards uniform at point guard. The Wizards organization can sometimes make a "feel good" move to get the fan base energized. This would be that move.

The It Needed To Be Said Option:

Photo Credit: Darrell Owens St, Inside the Wizards

Shake up the Bench.

Feel free to take your pick on who from the Wizards bench should be traded. The bench has not been consistent at all this season. It’s difficult to pinpoint exactly where the challenges lie on the bench, but the main issue has been consistency. Outside of Jordan Goodwin, who has been a pleasant surprise, there hasn’t been a consistent tandem. The Wizards may be able to make a change here to bring some juice into the Wizards lineup.

The Wizards are out West for a six-game stretch and the schedule doesn’t get any easier. If improvements don’t start with adds to the win column, changes may be made sooner rather than later.