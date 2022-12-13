Wizards Lose Seven Straight Games

WASHINGTON D.C.-The Washington Wizards came into Monday’s game vs. the Brooklyn Nets on a six-game losing streak. The Wizards losing streak was started by the Nets on November 30 in Brooklyn after a 113-107 loss. The loss was the second loss against Brooklyn this season for the Wizards.

Photo Credit: Geoff Burke-USA Today

The first game was a 128-86 blowout. Kevin Durant almost grabbed his 17th triple-double (28 points, 11 assists & 9 rebounds) in the win. Durant had help from Nic Claxton (18 points) & Cam Thomas (17 points) and their production help in the absence of Ben Simmons and Kyrie Irving. Bradley Beal led the way with 20 points for the Wizards. Kyle Kuzma (19 points) and Kristaps Porzingis (14 points) chipped in for Washington.

Photo Credit: Geoff Burke-USA Today

Here in the third matchup the Nets would do what they did in the two previous matchups and maintain control throughout the game to cruise to victory. The Wizards’ struggles continue as they lose their seventh straight game. Kevin Durant’s 30-point, nine-rebound outing led the Nets to their 17th win and 11th win in 14 games. Kyrie Irving scored 24 points to help push the Nets to victory.

Photo Credit: Geoff Burke-USA Today

Washington’s Will Barton, who was returning from an injury dropped a team-high 22 points while picking up seven assists and seven rebounds. Kyle Kuzma and Kristaps Porzingis both scored 20 points for the Wizards in the loss. Despite getting cleared to return to the lineup, Bradley Beal did not play against the Nets.

The Wizards will hit the road for a six-game road trip that will begin Wednesday, December 14 at 9 PM EST vs the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena.