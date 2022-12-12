A source has informed Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report that Kuzma is seeking a significant pay upgrade in free agency, thanks in part to a stellar second season with the Washington Wizards so far.

"He wants out," the source revealed of Kuz. "He's looking for over $20 million a season and in a big market [or with a contender]."

The Washington Wizards are neither a contender nor in a particularly big market.

The NBA's biggest TV markets are New York (which has two teams, the Knicks and the Nets), Los Angeles (the Lakers and Clippers), Chicago (the Bulls), Philadelphia (the 76ers), San Francisco (the Golden State Warriors), and Dallas (the Mavericks).

Pincus notes that the Sacramento Kings could make a deal for Kuzma, perhaps centered around a solid veteran replacement like Harrison Barnes and/or a young prospect like Davion Mitchell, and possibly future draft equity. The Phoenix Suns, losers of four straight with starting power forward Cameron Johnson on the shelf and reserve four Jae Crowder away from the team, could certainly use help from a combo forward with Kuzma's skillset.

Interestingly enough, Pincus adds that the Lakers might actually want to bring back the player they shipped out just last year, in that ill-fated trade for $47.1 million ex-All-Star point guard Russell Westbrook. Two of the four players the Lakers surrendered in that deal, Kuzma and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, are probably better than Westbrook is right now. Westbrook's significantly better than Montrezl Harrell, who is now probably the third-best center on the Philadelphia 76ers on a minimum contract. The Wizards flipped L.A.'s 22nd pick in 2021 for backup guard Aaron Holiday and the draft rights to No. 31 pick Isaiah Todd, both of whom are also worse than Brodie.

Should L.A. be looking to trade for Kuzma this season, Pincus writes that the team could probably get away with surrendering just one of its highly-sought after two tradable future first-round draft picks, in 2027 or 2029. The Lakers seem to specialize in seeking out ex-Lakers, so adding Kuzma would be pretty on-brand for Rob Pelinka's front office.

Kuzma, 27, is averaging a career-most 21.4 points on .462/.333/.745 shooting, 7.7 rebounds, and 3.6 assists for the slumping 11-16 Wizards, who have dropped six consecutive games. That output may shrink if he joins a true contender and takes on a more supplemental role, but as the second- or third-best player on this Wiz team, Kuzma has shown he can take on a bigger scoring burden.