Wizards Add Key Piece Amid NBA Draft
Management is important in every company. If you don't have good management, your company will crumble and fall right before your very eyes. It's hard to find good management. When you do, you have to do your best to keep that foundation there in place for many years to come.
Good management is the priority. Once you have good management, you can find, keep, and retain good employees. That is on the to-do list for the Washington Wizards. The Wizards are selecting number two overall in the 2024 NBA Draft. With that being the case, the Wizards decided to add another good manager and key piece to their front office as they have added Troy Weaver. Weaver will serve as the Senior Advisor for the Washington Wizards.
This isn't the first time Troy Weaver has been in this position. He served as an assistant general manager with the Oklahoma City Thunder. In the year 2008, Weaver pushed the Thunder to draft Future NBA Hall of Famer Russell Westbrook as the number four overall pick. Weaver certainly made the right decision there. He has made a lot of good decisions with the Thunder. In fact, he received a promotion there as he was promoted to Vice President with the Thunder.
Weaver also spent some time with the Detroit Pistons from 2020 until now as he is now with the Wizards. Weaver stepped down earlier this month. However, his time with the Pistons was key to the success of his career too as the Pistons are growing every year. Weaver will play a key part in this year's NBA Draft for the Wizards as this pick will be a make-or-break pick for the team.