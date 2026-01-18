Wizards Come Up Empty-Handed Against Nuggets

The Washington Wizards embarked on a lengthy, challenging West Coast trip, hoping to come away with a win.

Unfortunately, they came up empty-handed, losing the last game of the road trip to the Denver Nuggets 121-115. It was a tough loss, as the squad led for most of the second half. Still, this can be considered an impressive tank loss, as this game was against one of the title favorites this season.

Naturally, in a close game, the majority of the team played exceptionally well. There really isn't much to complain about, as the team shot 37% from behind the 3-point line and outrebounded the Nuggets. In a game like this, though, it is essential to highlight how well the young players did.

Jan 17, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Washington Wizards head coach Brian Keefe gestures in the fourth quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Wizards Head Home Without a Road Victory

This might have been the best game by Kyshawn George this season. The only other one that compares is the team's first win of the season against the Dallas Mavericks, when George had 34 points. Still, tonight George arguably played better, scoring 29 points on 50% shooting, adding five rebounds and seven assists, and recording three blocks on defense.

He also put up a statline that has never happened before in team history. The hopeful Rising Stars player is slowly getting back in a groove and should help the team get a few more wins this season.

Wizards forward Kyshawn George posted 29 PTS, 7 ASTS, 5 REBS & 3 BLKS on 5 3PM in tonight's game at Denver.



Per @Sportradar, George becomes the first player in team history to post that stat line in a single game.#ForTheDistrict — Wizards PR (@WizPRStats) January 18, 2026

Alex Sarr also looked fantastic in the win, looking like a force to be reckoned with on offense. Sarr ended his night with 16 points on 7-of-12 shooting from the field, along with eight boards. Defensively, he did not rack up any stats, but did hold down the interior quite nicely. His offense really looked great, from scoring to setting some good screens that led to open looks.

Off the bench, Justin Champagnie continues to impress. In the loss, he tallied another double-digit scoring night, having 13 points with nine rebounds, one shy of a double-double. Champangie also looked great on defense, coming away with three steals.

The most noteworthy part of his night, though, is the fact that he now has 1,000 career points. Truly impressive for a player who has fought and clawed his way into the role he now has with the Wizards.

At the end of the day, the loss was necessary to improve the team's draft lottery standings. The Wizards are now just a game back from the second-best odds at first overall, and two games back from the best odds from first. The fact that this was a close win that will surely help with development makes it even better. Still, the team should try to win a game soon to help quell any questions the fanbase has.

Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!