Three Trades Wizards Should Target at the Deadline

Even though the Washington Wizards already made a trade for Trae Young this season, it does not mean they will stop on the trade market. Trading for their new All-Star guard may just be the beginning of a new era in Washington. Given how the team has been performing, even in losses, it's about ready to be competitive again. To do so may take one more trade for a young player needing an opportunity or a draft pick.

Luckily, the team has some friendly contracts to trade and cap space to take on. They also have a surplus of draft picks to trade to take on a player, given Cam Whitmore's unfortunate injury update. With teams looking to add a piece or just secure draft capital, here are three trade targets the Wizards need to go after.

Rob Dillingham

The Minnesota Timberwolves more than likely have no need for Rob Dillingham due to the cluttered guard position there. Anthony Edwards, of course, takes the spotlight, Mike Conley is still a great defender, and others like Jaylen Clark and Donte DiVincenzo. What the Timberwolves do need, though, is someone to play the center position in the non-Rudy Gobert minutes. Thankfully, Marvin Bagley is on a league minimum and makes this trade very possible.

Nov 26, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Rob Dillingham (4) moves the ball around Oklahoma City Thunder guard Isaiah Joe (11) during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Bagley could get the Wizards a second-round pick in return as well, which can later be used to trade into the first round in 2026 with other second-rounders. This trade is specifically a low-risk, high-reward trade. The team is not in desperate need of another guard, but while Young recovers, it would be smart to see if Dillingham can fit into the Wizards' system. It does not cost much to make the trade, and if it works, the rewards would be limitless.

Ousmane Dieng

Let's be honest, the Oklahoma City Thunder do not need to make a trade. However, they could benefit from one by getting another center since that position group there has been constantly injured. Once again, Bagley would be part of this deal, and the majority of deals the Wizards can make. Will Dawkins has a connection to the Thunder, particularly to former lottery pick Ousmane Dieng.

Dieng has shown glimpses of potential in the G-League and at the NBA level. He has had multiple 10+ point performances and near double-doubles when he does play. The problem is, he is on arguably the best team in the NBA. His time is limited, but the Wizards can give him time to end the year while they tank. Once again, low risk but high reward if the team trades for Dieng. His value has also gotten so low that the organization can pry a first-round pick away from the Thunder.

Golden State Warriors 2026 First Round Pick

Usually, when fans think of trades, they focus on players. It is evident that Jonathan Kuminga wants out of Golden State, and the Warriors don't want him. In fact, Kuminga officially requested a trade a few days ago. It would be challenging for the Wizards to trade for Kuminga, but instead, they can facilitate a trade and get a draft pick in return.

Jonathan Kuminga has demanded a trade away from the Warriors on the first day he is eligible to be moved, sources told ESPN.



Story with @ShamsCharania https://t.co/xka9yFJJDc — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) January 15, 2026

Right now, the Warriors are on the cusp of being a play-in team and landing in the lottery. To help the Warriors get something in return, the Wizards can trade Bagley to them for a first-round pick, specifically this year's pick. It serves as a potential lottery pick in a stacked Western Conference, while also giving them more capital to trade with on draft night. Right now, out of all the realistic draft picks to trade for in this draft, the Warriors' one is the most valuable and attainable.

