Raiders Sign Wide Receiver Brandon LaFell

Brandon LaFell will help fill the Raiders' depleted receiver corp. 

By Charlotte Carroll
September 03, 2018

The Raiders and former Bengals receiver Brandon LaFell agreed to a deal Monday, the team announced.

Oakland waived wide receiver Johnny Holt in a corresponding move.

The Raiders sent receiver Ryan Switzer to the Steelers last week. Oakland and Pittsburgh completed a trade earlier in the offseason by sending Martavis Bryant to the Raiders for a third-round draft pick. But Bryant was released Saturday and is now facing another suspension. 

The team is coming off a weekend where the Raiders and Bears reached an agreement to send Kahlil Mack to Chicago, with Mack then signing to a record-setting, six-year, $141 million extension. Along with Mack, the Bears will get a 2020 second-round pick and a conditional 2020 fifth-round pick. The Raiders will get a 2019 first-round pick, 2020 first-round pick, 2020 third-round pick and a 2019 sixth-round pick.

The 31-year-old LaFell caught 52 passes for 548 yards and three touchdowns last season in Cincinnati. He's got 394 career catches for 5,263 yards and 29 touchdowns over eight seasons in the league. LaFell has also played for the Patriots and the Panthers.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)