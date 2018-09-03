The Raiders and former Bengals receiver Brandon LaFell agreed to a deal Monday, the team announced.

Oakland waived wide receiver Johnny Holt in a corresponding move.

The Raiders sent receiver Ryan Switzer to the Steelers last week. Oakland and Pittsburgh completed a trade earlier in the offseason by sending Martavis Bryant to the Raiders for a third-round draft pick. But Bryant was released Saturday and is now facing another suspension.

The team is coming off a weekend where the Raiders and Bears reached an agreement to send Kahlil Mack to Chicago, with Mack then signing to a record-setting, six-year, $141 million extension. Along with Mack, the Bears will get a 2020 second-round pick and a conditional 2020 fifth-round pick. The Raiders will get a 2019 first-round pick, 2020 first-round pick, 2020 third-round pick and a 2019 sixth-round pick.

The 31-year-old LaFell caught 52 passes for 548 yards and three touchdowns last season in Cincinnati. He's got 394 career catches for 5,263 yards and 29 touchdowns over eight seasons in the league. LaFell has also played for the Patriots and the Panthers.