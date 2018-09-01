Report: Martavis Bryant Released by Raiders, Facing Another Suspension

Oakland acquired Bryant in exchange for a third-round pick in April. 

By Michael Shapiro
September 01, 2018

Wide receiver Martavis Bryant was released by the Raiders on Saturday per ESPN's Dan Graziano, just four months after Oakland shipped a third-round pick to Pittsburgh for the three-year veteran.

Bryant will reportedly receive a double dose of bad news on Saturday according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The Clemson product is now facing another suspension pending appeal after missing the entire 2016 season for violating the league's substance abuse policy.

Bryant has been productive when on the field during his four-year career. He's registered 126 receptions in 36 games, hauling in 17 touchdowns. Bryant tallied 50 receptions both in 2015 and 2017. It's unknown when he'll have his next opportunity to suit up in the NFL. 

 

