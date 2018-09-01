Report: Raiders Agree to Trade Sending Khalil Mack To Bears

The Oakland Raiders are sending the All-Pro pass rusher to the Chicago Bears.

By Chris Chavez
September 01, 2018

The Oakland Raiders and Chicago Bears have reached an agreement to send All-Pro pass rusher Khalil Mack to the Bears, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Both teams are still working to finalize terms of the deal, but the Bears are reportedly giving the Raiders at least two first-round picks in return, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Mack was selected by the Raiders with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2014 NFL draft. Last year, the Raiders exercised a fifth-year option on Mack for $13.84 million.

In 2015, he was named o the first-team All-Pro as outside linebacker and defensive end. In 2016, he earned NFL Defensive Player of the Year honors.

He finished last season with 10.5 sacks.

