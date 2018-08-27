The Oakland Raiders have traded wide receiver Ryan Switzer and a sixth-round 2019 draft pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday afternoon according to Yahoo Sports' Jordan Schultz. Oakland will reportedly receive a fifth-round draft pick in the deal.

The second-year receiver will be on the move for the second time since April. He is headed to Pittsburgh after being traded from Dallas to Oakland earlier in the offseason.

Switzer registered six receptions in 2017 while mainly serving as a return man for the Cowboys. The North Carolina product averaged 25 yards per punt return in 2017 and scored on an 83-yard return against Washington on Nov. 30.

Oakland and Pittsburgh completed a trade earlier in the offseason by sending Martavis Bryant to the Raiders for a third-round draft pick.