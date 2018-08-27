Report: Raiders Trading Ryan Switzer to Steelers for Draft Picks

The second-year receiver will be traded for the second time this offseason.

By Michael Shapiro
August 27, 2018

The Oakland Raiders have traded wide receiver Ryan Switzer and a sixth-round 2019 draft pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday afternoon according to Yahoo Sports' Jordan Schultz. Oakland will reportedly receive a fifth-round draft pick in the deal.

The second-year receiver will be on the move for the second time since April. He is headed to Pittsburgh after being traded from Dallas to Oakland earlier in the offseason.

Switzer registered six receptions in 2017 while mainly serving as a return man for the Cowboys. The North Carolina product averaged 25 yards per punt return in 2017 and scored on an 83-yard return against Washington on Nov. 30. 

Oakland and Pittsburgh completed a trade earlier in the offseason by sending Martavis Bryant to the Raiders for a third-round draft pick.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)