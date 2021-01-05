NFL Rumors: Chargers May Have Interest in Urban Meyer for Head Coaching Job

Following a recent report that the Jaguars were considering Urban Meyer as a head coaching candidate, the Chargers could be joining them on that list.

The Athletic's Bruce Feldman reports he's heard the Chargers "also have some interest in Urban Meyer for their head coaching vacancy."

Los Angeles' search for a new head coach is underway after the team fired Anthony Lynn on Monday following its 7–9 season.

On Saturday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Jacksonville had shown interest in Meyer, who allegedly was lining up staff and expecting to land the head coaching job. The report came two days before the Jaguars fired coach Doug Marrone, and no updates on Meyer's status with the team have since followed.

Meyer stepped down as Ohio State's head coach in 2018 after the Buckeyes' win over Washington in the Rose Bowl. In his seven seasons in Columbus, he led the program to one national championship and three Big Ten titles, amassing an 82–9 record.

Before being hired at Ohio State, Meyer led Florida to two national championships. He retired after the 2009 season and spent one season as an analyst for ESPN before stepping back into coaching.

Since his 2018 retirement, Meyer has served as a college football analyst for FOX.

