Report: Chargers Fire Coach Anthony Lynn After Four Seasons

Chargers Fire Coach Anthony Lynn After Four Seasons

The Chargers have fired coach Anthony Lynn after the team's 7-9 season, the team announced.

Lynn, 52, compiled a 33-31 record in his four years as the Chargers' head coach. 

The team reached the playoffs once during Lynn's tenure after its 12–4 season in 2018. It marked the Chargers' first postseason berth since 2013 but they lost to the Patriots in the divisional round.

The Chargers hired Lynn ahead of the 2017 season on a four-year deal. The hiring coincided with the team's move from San Diego to Los Angeles. Lynn made history as the Chargers' first African-American head coach. 

A former NFL running back, Lynn served as the offensive coordinator and interim head coach of the Buffalo Bills during the 2016 season following Rex Ryan's firing in Week 16. Lynn also served as a running backs coach for the Jets, Browns, Cowboys and Jaguars from 2003-14.

Lynn led the Chargers to a combined 21–11 record over his first two years with the team but dropped to 12-20 in 2019 and 2020. 

The Chargers spent this season without Philip Rivers, who was the Chargers' quarterback since 2004. Rookie quarterback Justin Herbert started 15 games for the Chargers in 2020 and totaled 31 touchdowns and 10 interceptions on 66.6% completion.

Lynn won two Super Bowls as a player with the Broncos from 1997-98. He retired in 2000 after dealing with repeated neck stinger injuries.

