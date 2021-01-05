SI.com
NFL
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Frank Gore Open to Returning for 17th NFL Season

Author:
Publish date:

Jets running back and 16-year NFL veteran Frank Gore isn't ready to retire just yet.

Gore will be a free agent this March and is contemplating returning for another season.

"I still have fun playing the game of football, but I didn't make a decision yet," Gore said at a press conference on Tuesday 

He said he has yet to make a decision but plans on returning to Miami to spend time with his kids while he mulls his options. He also said that his decision depends on what teams are interested in him, if they're ready to win now and if they have a young tailback that he can mentor. 

Reflecting on his career, Gore said he was "blessed" and referenced some of the roadblocks he's overcome, such as his selection in the third round in the 2005 NFL draft and his two ACL tears. 

Gore finished this season with 653 rushing yards and two touchdowns on the ground in his 15 games with the Jets, who finished the year 2–14.

The five-time Pro Bowler signed a one-year deal with the Jets in May and was placed on the injured reserved list after suffering a season-ending lung contusion on Dec. 27 against the Browns just one day after reaching the 16,000-yard career rushing mark.

The 37-year-old has played for the 49ers, Colts, Dolphins and Bills throughout his career. 

He needs 726 rushing yards to pass Walter Payton for second all-time in NFL history. 

YOU MAY LIKE

LSU's Cameron Thomas
Play
College Basketball

LSU Super-Scorer Cameron Thomas Is Flying Under the Radar

The freshman hasn't received much national attention despite his gaudy stats, but that's just fine with him.

Greg-Vanney-LA-Galaxy
Play
Soccer

Galaxy Hire Vanney as Next Coach

Greg Vanney is heading back to a club he starred for as a player after a standout stint as coach of Toronto FC.

Impact Wrestling's Scott D'Amore and Eric Young in the ring
Play
Wrestling

Impact and AEW Join Forces in Win-Win Crossover

We spoke with Impact Wrestling’s Scott D’Amore about bringing in AEW’s Kenny Omega in a move that has boosted interest in both companies.

urban-meyer-nfl-rumors
Play
NFL

NFL Rumors: Chargers May Have Interest in Urban Meyer

The Jaguars reportedly have also shown interest in Meyer for their head coaching vacancy.

michael-rubin-courtside
Play
NBA

Fulfilling Fanatic

A billionaire team owner and head of a fan gear e-commerce empire, Michael Rubin is using his influence and the power of sports for a worthy cause.

Frank Gore with Jets
Play
NFL

Frank Gore Open to Returning for 17th NFL Season

Gore, who ran for 853 yards in his lone season with the Jets, is third on the NFL's all-time rushing list.

USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter
Play
Soccer

USMNT's Dual January Camps Put Emphasis on Olympic Qualifying Group

Jozy Altidore is back as part of a smaller USMNT squad, while a more comprehensive look is being given to the U-23 players in the pool.

francisco-lindor-swing
Play
MLB

Way-Too-Early Ranking of Next Winter's Top MLB Free Agents

There's no shortage of star power slated to hit the free-agent market after the 2021 season.