Frank Gore Open to Returning for 17th NFL Season

Jets running back and 16-year NFL veteran Frank Gore isn't ready to retire just yet.

Gore will be a free agent this March and is contemplating returning for another season.

"I still have fun playing the game of football, but I didn't make a decision yet," Gore said at a press conference on Tuesday

He said he has yet to make a decision but plans on returning to Miami to spend time with his kids while he mulls his options. He also said that his decision depends on what teams are interested in him, if they're ready to win now and if they have a young tailback that he can mentor.

Reflecting on his career, Gore said he was "blessed" and referenced some of the roadblocks he's overcome, such as his selection in the third round in the 2005 NFL draft and his two ACL tears.

Gore finished this season with 653 rushing yards and two touchdowns on the ground in his 15 games with the Jets, who finished the year 2–14.

The five-time Pro Bowler signed a one-year deal with the Jets in May and was placed on the injured reserved list after suffering a season-ending lung contusion on Dec. 27 against the Browns just one day after reaching the 16,000-yard career rushing mark.

The 37-year-old has played for the 49ers, Colts, Dolphins and Bills throughout his career.

He needs 726 rushing yards to pass Walter Payton for second all-time in NFL history.