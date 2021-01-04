Jaguars Fire Coach Doug Marrone After Four Seasons

SI.com
Jaguars Fire Head Coach Doug Marrone After Four Seasons

The Jaguars have fired head coach Doug Marrone, the team announced on Monday morning.

Marrone posted a 23–43 record in just over four seasons with Jacksonville. He took over as head coach with two games left in the 2016 season and led the Jaguars to the AFC Championship in 2017. Jacksonville has struggled in recent years with three straight last-place finishes in the AFC South. 

"I am committed and determined to deliver winning football to the City of Jacksonville," Jaguars owner Shad Khan said in a statement. "Realizing that goal requires a fresh start throughout our football operations, and with that in mind, I spoke this morning to Doug Marrone to express my gratitude for his hard work over the past four seasons as the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars. I'll always appreciate Doug's passion, grit and class, and I'm confident he will enjoy success in the next chapter of his career."

Jacksonville posted a 1–15 record in 2020. The lone win came against the Colts in Week 1. Jacksonville closed the regular season with a 28–14 loss to Indianapolis on Sunday.

The Jaguars will enter 2021 seeking their second playoff appearance since 2008. They will have the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

