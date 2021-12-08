Skip to main content
December 8, 2021
NFL
Report: Seahawks Star Safety Jamal Adams to Miss Rest of Season

Seahawks star safety Jamal Adams will miss the rest of the season after suffering a torn labrum and additional shoulder damage, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Adams will need to undergo season-ending surgery to repair the injuries, per NFL Network. 

The 26-year-old three-time Pro Bowler left Sunday's 30–23 win over the 49ers in the second quarter after sustaining the injury and did not return. On Monday, coach Pete Carroll said it was the same shoulder that Adams had offseason surgery on this past offseason.

In all, Adams played in 12 games this season, recording 87 total tackles, two interceptions and five deflected passes. This season also marked the first that he had not recorded a sack. He had also missed just four total games entering the 2021 campaign.

The Seahawks acquired Adams in July of 2020, sending, among other assets, two first-round picks to the Jets as part of the deal. One of those picks—the team's 2022 first-round pick—is currently slated to be a top five pick.

In August, Seattle also signed Adams to a four-year, $70 million deal, making him the league's highest-paid safety. 

Seattle (4–8) is set to play the Texans this weekend. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET.

• Seahawk Maven: Closing Thoughts: Final Observations From Seahawks' 30-23 Win Over 49ers

For more coverage of the Seahawks, visit Seahawk Maven

