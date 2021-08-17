August 17, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGWhat's on TVSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

Report: Jamal Adams, Seahawks Agree to Four-Year Deal Worth $70 Million

Author:
Publish date:

Jamal Adams and the Seahawks have agreed to terms on a four-year extension worth $70 million, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport

The deal will reportedly include $38 million guaranteed and will make him the highest-paid safety in the NFL. The contract could be worth as much as $72 million over the four years with team and individual performance bonuses, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo

Adams, 25, was entering the last year of his rookie contract and was due to make $9.86 million this season under the fifth-year option. Adams, one of Seattle's biggest defensive playmakers, has been sitting out of practice as negotiations went on.

He broke the NFL record for sacks by a defensive back in 2020 when he registered 9.5 in just 12 games. He missed several games with a groin injury but still had 83 total tackles and forced a fumble despite missing four games.

He was named to his third Pro Bowl and voted All-Pro Second Team for the second time. 

More NFL Coverage: 

YOU MAY LIKE

Jamal Adams celebrates a play with the Seahawks.
NFL

Report: Adams Becomes Best-Paid Safety With New Seahawks Deal

Jamal Adams and Seattle reportedly agreed to a four-year contract extension.

Felipe Vázquez at the 2019 All Star Game.
MLB

Ex-Pirates Pitcher Sentenced to Two to Four Years in Prison

Felipe Vázquez has spent the last 23 months in jail and will be eligible for parole in September.

Notre Dame's offensive line
Play
College Football

Forty Observations About the College Football Schedule

As the season nears, breaking down all the idiosyncrasies of the FBS’s fall slate.

Billy Corgan holding Mildred Burke's title belt
Wrestling

NWA Has Plans to Honor a Pioneer of Women’s Wrestling

Billy Corgan has acquired the title belt held by Mildred Burke and plans to celebrate her legacy at the NWA’s all-women pay-per-view later this month.

kyrie-irving-lakers-nets
NBA

Lakers vs. Nets, Knicks vs. Hawks Lead Christmas Slate

A battle of superteams and Trae Young's return to Madison Square Garden will headline the NBA's Christmas Day schedule.

Naomi-Osaka-W&S-Open
Tennis

Osaka Exits Press Conference in Tears After Question

Naomi Osaka briefly stepped away from a press conference Monday ahead of the Western & Southern Open.

Carlo Ancelotti and Cristiano Ronaldo in 2015.
Soccer

Ancelotti Denies Ronaldo to Real Madrid Rumors

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti shut down reports in Spain that said the club was looking to bring Cristiano Ronaldo back to the Bernabeu this summer.

Patrick Beverley with the Clippers.
NBA

Report: Grizzlies Trade Beverley to Timberwolves

Patrick Beverley is on the move again after the Clippers sent him to the Grizzlies just the day before.