49ers Must Stay Away From Jets DE Haason Reddick
The pass rush hasn't been the greatest for the San Francisco 49ers this season.
As usual, it is Nick Bosa leading the way and carrying the unit. But he needs some help. It can't always be him who is leading the charge. Someone else has to make the opposing offense pay when they are throwing everything at Bosa. That player is supposed to be Leonard Floyd, and he hasn't been bad at all.
It's just that the 49ers could use more. One way they can boost their pass rush is by trading for New York Jets defensive end Hasson Reddick. It turns out that Reddick is on the trade block, so if the 49ers want to, they could inquire with the Jets about him. Reddick would make the 49ers' pass rush incredibly lethal and help them tremendously for this season.
However, the 49ers must stay away from Reddick. I get that he is a sweet player and would help the 49ers reach the Super Bowl this season. The issue with acquiring Reddick is that he is looking for a long-term lucrative contract. It's why he has been holding out from the Jets from the moment they acquired him from the Philadelphia Eagles.
So, if the 49ers want Reddick, then they have to be committed to cashing him out long-term. The last time the 49ers traded and extended a pass rusher was in 2019 for Dee Ford from the Kansas City Chiefs. The 49ers benefitted greatly in the first year but paid for it after that. Now, Reddick has nowhere near the same level of injury concerns as Ford.
But he is starting to get up there in age at 30 years old. Do the 49ers want to lucratively extend an aging pass rusher that isn't their talent? Probably not. Besides, they need the salary cap space for next season when they inevitably extend Brock Purdy. Reddick is a luxury that they can't afford right now.
Maybe if Reddick was open to being a one-year rental, then for sure. The 49ers should make that deal in a heartbeat, but that isn't the case. He is headstrong on a lucrative extension and has gone as far as to sit out every game this season. He hasn't even practiced once with the Jets. Plus, if the 49ers were to acquire Reddick, then the Eagles would receive a 2026 second-round pick from the Jets.
It is part of the condition in the original deal to trade for Reddick. That is indicative that the Eagles had an idea the Jets and Reddick would struggle to get a deal done. Do the 49ers want to help the Eagles in the future? There are just a lot more negatives than positives to acquiring Reddick. Leave him as a fun little hypothetical and nothing more.