49ers GM John Lynch Makes Definitive Statement on Brandon Aiyuk’s Future

49ers star wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk tore his ACL last season and spent the offseason rehabbing the injury.

Aiyuk was expected to come back at some time during this season, but ultimately was placed on the reserved/left squad list, which ended any hope of a return to the field for San Francisco. The 49ers voided the guaranteed money in his 2026 contract, leading many to read between the lines on the veteran's future with the franchise.

General manager John Lynch put an end to all speculation on Wednesday, when he gave a definitive update on Aiyuk's future with San Francisco.

"I think it's safe to say he's played his last snap with the 49ers," Lynch said in his season ending press conference, per Matt Barrows of The Athletic.

Aiyuk will either be traded or cut this offseason. The 27-year-old has 294 career receptions for 4,305 yards and 25 touchdowns. His last healthy season was in 2023, and it was a career-year. He hauled in 75 receptions for 1,342 yards and seven scores. It's by far his high water mark in receiving yards.

