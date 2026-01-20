49ers Must Avoid This Mistake With Their Defensive Coordinator Search
For the fifth time in five years, the San Francisco 49ers are in the market for a defensive coordinator.
Robert Saleh is taking the head coaching position with the Tennessee Titans. His departure shouldn't shock anyone. Becoming a head coach was his desire, and the 49ers knew that.
Now, the 49ers need to look for a defensive coordinator. They need to get this hire right, and it starts by avoiding this common mistake they make in every search.
49ers must avoid this mistake
They must not hire from within the team. If there's one thing Kyle Shanahan loves doing, it's promoting coaches on the 49ers to be their defensive coordinator.
Steve Wilks has been the only outside hire the 49ers made at the position under Shanahan. Everyone else has been a coach who's been with the team for a while.
The reason for that is Shanahan wants to keep his defensive scheme the same. He isn't open to any changes to it because he's entrenched in his belief that it's a fantastic scheme.
Even when the 49ers brought in Wilks, they forced him to adapt to their scheme. It's like trying to make a triangle fit into a square hole.
Shanahan needs to come to grips with the fact that it's okay for the 49ers' defensive scheme to change. That is the only way he can stomach hiring a defensive coordinator from outside the organization.
Plus, this is the best offseason for the 49ers to be in the market for a defensive coordinator. There are quite a few quality options for them to choose from.
The top coach to hire would be Jim Schwartz. He's helped the Cleveland Browns build a strong defense during his tenure and has given the 49ers' offense fits.
However, the Browns are interviewing him for their head coach position and can retain his contractual rights. I wouldn't get my hopes up on him, as great a hire as he'd be.
Brian Flores is out there, but he's inquiring with head coaching vacancies first. The 49ers could be waiting a while before his future is decided.
In any case, the 49ers just need to look outside of the building. Saleh was the last chance to keep the familiar scheme intact. Now that he's gone, it's the perfect time to deviate.
Do not promote Gus Bradley, K.J. Wright, or whoever else on the staff. Try something different for once and finally give opponents a new look to study for.
