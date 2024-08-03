49ers WR Ricky Pearsall Discusses His Transition to the NFL
SANTA CLARA -- Ricky Pearsall spoke to the media on Friday for the first time since the draft. Here's what he said courtesy of the 49ers P.R. department.
Q: How did you pull your hamstring?
PEARSALL: "I was working out and it just happened out of nowhere. Right now I'm just trying to stick to the plan that they have me on in the training room and get better and get right."
Q: How are you picking up the offense?
PEARSALL: "I've taken big strides since I got here. In the beginning, yes, it was a little difficult. Coming into an offense like that's very complex, there's a lot to it. Trying to learn it all in one day is impossible, so I just told myself that and focused on each day how I can get better and improve knowing the playbook. I think I've made big strides to this point."
ME: What's it like going against Charvarius Ward? Have you ever faced a cornerback like him before?
PEARSALL: "No I haven't to be honest. I've gone against a lot of good corners in my career being in the SEC and obviously the years before that in the Pac 12. The corners out here are a little bit different for sure. They've had a lot of success. They're the best of the best. So going against a guy like that definitely will make me better. I'm excited every day. When I see him walk up on me out there on a play, I get excited because I know this is an important rep for me. I have to give it my all and prove myself."
Q: How hard is it at this level maintaining the separation through the entirety of the route?
PEARSALL: "It gets harder for sure. That separation definitely gets closer and closer the better pros you go against. In a league like this, it's just going to be that much tighter. But I'm a perfectionist. I try to get as much separation as I can on each route."