The Good and Not So Good from 49ers Camp: One 1st-Round Pick Shines
SANTA CLARA -- Here's who stood out during Day 10 of 49ers training camp. Keep in mind, Nick Bosa, Trent Williams, Christian McCaffrey and Kyle Juszczyk had the day off. They'll return to practice tomorrow. Meanwhile, Colton McKivitz returned to practice today after missing Saturday.
In addition, one former first-round pick was excellent while another struggled. More on them in a minute.
THE GOOD
1. Wide receiver Ricky Pearsall.
Finally participated in 1-on-1 drills for the first time in the NFL and dominated. To be fair, he didn't face either of the 49ers' starting cornerbacks. But he did make the backups look like backups. Pearsall is extremely explosive and he creates easy separation in his routes if the cornerback doesn't tie him up at the line of scrimmage. He's the most explosive wide receiver on the team -- even faster and more explosive than Brandon Aiyuk. Pearsall is their deep threat and their YAC threat. He's going to lead the team in targets and receiving yards if he stays healthy.
2. Nickelback Upton Stout.
Clearly the best rookie on the team right now and the only healthy defensive back who can hang with Pearsall. They faced each other three times during 11-on-11 team drills. On the first rep, presnap motion seemed to confuse Stout, as he passed off Pearsall to no one and he caught a long pass when he was wide open. On the second rep, Pearsall ran an out route and made a tough contested catch with Stout all over him. Stout also got his hands on the ball and eventually wrestled it away from Pearsall, but they awarded the catch to the offense. On the third rep, Pearsall ran another out route, and this time Stout broke up the pass from Brock Purdy. Stout could become a special player if he stays healthy.
3. Cornerback Deommodore Lenoir.
Returned to practice after missing the past few with hip irritation, but did not participate in team drills, which is smart. The 49ers can't afford Lenoir to suffer a setback.
4. Running back Jordan James.
Also returned to practice after missing the past few with knee issues. Like Lenoir, James participated in individual drills but not team drills.
5. Cornerback Jakob Robinson.
Broke up a pass from Mac Jones that was intended for Robbie Chosen. Robinson seems to break up a pass every day. In college, he broke up 21 and intercepted 11. He might be the third-best outside corner on the team behind Lenoir and Renardo Green.
6. Running back Patrick Taylor Jr.
He's one of the only running backs on the team who hasn't gotten injured or taken a bunch of days off. And he's not the most explosive or dynamic running back, but he's big, he's in excellent shape, he's tough, he has good vision and he can catch. He's going to make the roster.
7. Wide receiver Terique Owens.
Beat Jakob Robinson to catch a 15-yard pass over the middle, then beat a third-string cornerback to catch a deep touchdown pass up the right sideline. Owens has steadily improved since the 49ers signed him last year.
THE NOT SO GOOD
1. Defensive end Mykel Williams.
He's a good player, but he's not a good edge rusher. He's an excellent run defender. It's very difficult to run the ball toward him when he's playing defensive end. And he's an effective pass rusher when he's playing defensive tackle. That's where he uses his hands and sheds blocks quickly. But when he's on the edge, he typically doesn't generate pressure. He might push the offensive tackle a bit, but he won't get around him. Today, he lost a one-on-one rep to backup left tackle Spencer Burford, then stalemated a rep against third-string right tackle Isaiah Prince. In team drills, he repeatedly got stonewalled by Colton McKivitz, who's one of the worst starting offensive tackles in the league when it comes to pass blocking. Williams might become an effective edge-rusher one day. But this year, the bulk of his pass-rush production will come when he's aligned inside.
2. Defensive tackle Kevin Givens.
Injured his pectoral muscle and will be out until midseason. No wonder the 49ers added a bunch of defensive linemen today. Sam Okuayinonu also pulled his groin and will miss a few weeks.
3. Running back Isaac Guerendo.
Will miss a few weeks with a shoulder injury he suffered on Saturday. Guerendo is expected to become the primary backup running back this year, but he's had issues staying healthy since college. Plus, he fumbled three times in 84 rushing attempts last year.
4. Strong safety Ji'Ayir Brown.
Missed practice with an injury to the ankle he had surgery to fix this offseason. Apparently, it's not fixed. It seems like he's never going to fulfill the promise he showed as a rookie.
5. Strong safety Richie Grant.
Started at strong safety in place of Brown and gave up four long catches to George Kittle. Grant is not the answer at strong safety. The 49ers can't get Malik Mustapha back soon enough.
6. Wide receiver Isaiah Neyor.
Got cut. Wasn't good. Made one catch early in camp and then dropped the rest of his targets. There's a reason he wasn't good in college, either. It's because he's not good.
7. Kicker Jake Moody.
Didn't get cut. Instead, the 49ers released veteran kicker Greg Joseph, who was winning the training camp kicking competition against Moody. In 24 attempts, Joseph missed two kicks while Moody missed three. I guess it wasn't a real competition, which is too bad. Because real competition is good.
THE FINAL TAKEAWAYS
1. Ricky Pearsall's stock is soaring, but the big test for him will be Thursday when he faces the Broncos cornerbacks. Will the 49ers let him go against Patrick Surtain II 1 on 1? Who will win that matchup?
2. The 49ers are having one joint practice with the Broncos instead of two, because the second day usually has more fights, Kyle Shanahan said. He's right about that.
3. When asked if Jauan Jennings' is out because of physical or financial reasons, Shanahan to ask Jennings. Interesting.