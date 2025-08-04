All 49ers

The Good and Not So Good from 49ers Camp: One 1st-Round Pick Shines

Finally, this player has asserted himself.

Grant Cohn

May 10, 2024; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (14) runs drills during the 49ers rookie minicamp at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, CA. Mandatory Credit: Robert Kupbens-Imagn Images / Robert Kupbens-Imagn Images
SANTA CLARA -- Here's who stood out during Day 10 of 49ers training camp. Keep in mind, Nick Bosa, Trent Williams, Christian McCaffrey and Kyle Juszczyk had the day off. They'll return to practice tomorrow. Meanwhile, Colton McKivitz returned to practice today after missing Saturday.

In addition, one former first-round pick was excellent while another struggled. More on them in a minute.

THE GOOD

1. Wide receiver Ricky Pearsall.

May 10, 2024; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers rookie wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (14) runs drills during the 49ers rookie minicamp at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, CA. Mandatory Credit: Robert Kupbens-Imagn Images / Robert Kupbens-Imagn Images

Finally participated in 1-on-1 drills for the first time in the NFL and dominated. To be fair, he didn't face either of the 49ers' starting cornerbacks. But he did make the backups look like backups. Pearsall is extremely explosive and he creates easy separation in his routes if the cornerback doesn't tie him up at the line of scrimmage. He's the most explosive wide receiver on the team -- even faster and more explosive than Brandon Aiyuk. Pearsall is their deep threat and their YAC threat. He's going to lead the team in targets and receiving yards if he stays healthy.

2. Nickelback Upton Stout.

Western Kentucky defensive back Upton Stout (DB30) participates in drills during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. M
Feb 28, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Western Kentucky defensive back Upton Stout (DB30) participates in drills during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Clearly the best rookie on the team right now and the only healthy defensive back who can hang with Pearsall. They faced each other three times during 11-on-11 team drills. On the first rep, presnap motion seemed to confuse Stout, as he passed off Pearsall to no one and he caught a long pass when he was wide open. On the second rep, Pearsall ran an out route and made a tough contested catch with Stout all over him. Stout also got his hands on the ball and eventually wrestled it away from Pearsall, but they awarded the catch to the offense. On the third rep, Pearsall ran another out route, and this time Stout broke up the pass from Brock Purdy. Stout could become a special player if he stays healthy.

3. Cornerback Deommodore Lenoir.

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir speaks to the media following an OTA at Levi's Stadium.
Jun 10, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir speaks to the media following an OTA at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Returned to practice after missing the past few with hip irritation, but did not participate in team drills, which is smart. The 49ers can't afford Lenoir to suffer a setback.

4. Running back Jordan James.

San Francisco 49ers running back Jordan James (29) runs a play from scrimmage during the second day of training camp.
Jul 24, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Jordan James (29) runs a play from scrimmage during the second day of training camp. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Also returned to practice after missing the past few with knee issues. Like Lenoir, James participated in individual drills but not team drills.

5. Cornerback Jakob Robinson.

Brigham Young Cougars cornerback Jakob Robinson (0) warms up prior to a game against the UCF Knights at FBC Mortgage Stadium.
Oct 26, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; Brigham Young Cougars cornerback Jakob Robinson (0) warms up prior to a game against the UCF Knights at FBC Mortgage Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Russell Lansford-Imagn Images / Russell Lansford-Imagn Images

Broke up a pass from Mac Jones that was intended for Robbie Chosen. Robinson seems to break up a pass every day. In college, he broke up 21 and intercepted 11. He might be the third-best outside corner on the team behind Lenoir and Renardo Green.

6. Running back Patrick Taylor Jr.

San Francisco 49ers running back Patrick Taylor Jr. (32) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.
Jan 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Patrick Taylor Jr. (32) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

He's one of the only running backs on the team who hasn't gotten injured or taken a bunch of days off. And he's not the most explosive or dynamic running back, but he's big, he's in excellent shape, he's tough, he has good vision and he can catch. He's going to make the roster.

7. Wide receiver Terique Owens.

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Terique Owens (84) runs drills during the 49ers rookie minicamp at Levi’s Stadium in Santa
May 10, 2024; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Terique Owens (84) runs drills during the 49ers rookie minicamp at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, CA. Mandatory Credit: Robert Kupbens-Imagn Images / Robert Kupbens-Imagn Images

Beat Jakob Robinson to catch a 15-yard pass over the middle, then beat a third-string cornerback to catch a deep touchdown pass up the right sideline. Owens has steadily improved since the 49ers signed him last year.

THE NOT SO GOOD

1. Defensive end Mykel Williams.

San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Mikel Williams (98) watches his teammates do blocking drills during the teamís rookie m
May 9, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Mikel Williams (98) watches his teammates do blocking drills during the teamís rookie minicamp. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

He's a good player, but he's not a good edge rusher. He's an excellent run defender. It's very difficult to run the ball toward him when he's playing defensive end. And he's an effective pass rusher when he's playing defensive tackle. That's where he uses his hands and sheds blocks quickly. But when he's on the edge, he typically doesn't generate pressure. He might push the offensive tackle a bit, but he won't get around him. Today, he lost a one-on-one rep to backup left tackle Spencer Burford, then stalemated a rep against third-string right tackle Isaiah Prince. In team drills, he repeatedly got stonewalled by Colton McKivitz, who's one of the worst starting offensive tackles in the league when it comes to pass blocking. Williams might become an effective edge-rusher one day. But this year, the bulk of his pass-rush production will come when he's aligned inside.

2. Defensive tackle Kevin Givens.

San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Kevin Givens (90) after the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium.
Oct 6, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Kevin Givens (90) after the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images / Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

Injured his pectoral muscle and will be out until midseason. No wonder the 49ers added a bunch of defensive linemen today. Sam Okuayinonu also pulled his groin and will miss a few weeks.

3. Running back Isaac Guerendo.

San Francisco 49ers running back Isaac Guerendo (31) takes a handoff from quarterback Mac Jones (10) during the first day of
Jul 23, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Isaac Guerendo (31) takes a handoff from quarterback Mac Jones (10) during the first day of training camp at SAP Performance Facility. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Will miss a few weeks with a shoulder injury he suffered on Saturday. Guerendo is expected to become the primary backup running back this year, but he's had issues staying healthy since college. Plus, he fumbled three times in 84 rushing attempts last year.

4. Strong safety Ji'Ayir Brown.

Buffalo Bills running back Ray Davis (22) runs with the ball against San Francisco 49ers safety Ji'Ayir Brown (27) during the
Dec 1, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills running back Ray Davis (22) runs with the ball against San Francisco 49ers safety Ji'Ayir Brown (27) during the second half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Missed practice with an injury to the ankle he had surgery to fix this offseason. Apparently, it's not fixed. It seems like he's never going to fulfill the promise he showed as a rookie.

5. Strong safety Richie Grant.

Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant (27) reacts after a tackle against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the second quarter at Merc
Oct 3, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant (27) reacts after a tackle against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Started at strong safety in place of Brown and gave up four long catches to George Kittle. Grant is not the answer at strong safety. The 49ers can't get Malik Mustapha back soon enough.

6. Wide receiver Isaiah Neyor.

San Francisco 49ers wide receivers Jacob Cowing (19), Junior Bergen (86), Malik Knowles (3) and Isaiah Neyor (14) queue up fo
Jun 10, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receivers Jacob Cowing (19), Junior Bergen (86), Malik Knowles (3) and Isaiah Neyor (14) queue up for a passing drill during an OTA at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Got cut. Wasn't good. Made one catch early in camp and then dropped the rest of his targets. There's a reason he wasn't good in college, either. It's because he's not good.

7. Kicker Jake Moody.

San Francisco 49ers place kicker Jake Moody (4) misses a field goal in the first half against the Arizona Cardinals at State
Jan 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers place kicker Jake Moody (4) misses a field goal in the first half against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images / Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

Didn't get cut. Instead, the 49ers released veteran kicker Greg Joseph, who was winning the training camp kicking competition against Moody. In 24 attempts, Joseph missed two kicks while Moody missed three. I guess it wasn't a real competition, which is too bad. Because real competition is good.

THE FINAL TAKEAWAYS

1. Ricky Pearsall's stock is soaring, but the big test for him will be Thursday when he faces the Broncos cornerbacks. Will the 49ers let him go against Patrick Surtain II 1 on 1? Who will win that matchup?

2. The 49ers are having one joint practice with the Broncos instead of two, because the second day usually has more fights, Kyle Shanahan said. He's right about that.

3. When asked if Jauan Jennings' is out because of physical or financial reasons, Shanahan to ask Jennings. Interesting.

GRANT COHN

