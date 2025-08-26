Fantasy Football Winners And Losers From The NFL Preseason
The 2025 NFL Preseason is now in the books, so you know what time it is, fantasy fans … let’s get into the players whose value has risen and fallen because of the “exhibition games!" There have been several names whose stock is absolutely going through the roof, while some others have experienced a decline at some level or another.
Here are my 10 biggest winners and losers coming out of the preseason as we head into the final weeks of fantasy football drafts.
Fantasy Football Winners
TreVeyon Henderson, RB Patriots: Henderson was one of the most impressive rookie backs in the preseason, so it’s no surprise that his stock is on the rise. In fact, I’ve seen him go as high as Round 3 in redrafts, and he’s now being picked as an RB2 based on ADP data. I’m still skeptical with Rhamondre Stevenson the projected starter, but Henderson was a huge winner in terms of preseason fantasy value.
Jaylen Warren, RB, Steelers: Warren’s preseason role indicates he’ll be the Steelers Week 1 starter. What’s more, Kenneth Gainwell has played ahead of rookie Kaleb Johnson. At this point, Warren should be drafted ahead of Johnson (right now, Johnson is going around 12 spots ahead of him on FantasyPros). I look at the veteran as a viable flex starter who could have a solid season for managers in PPR formats.
Ricky Pearsall, WR, 49ers: The Niners wide receiver core is a mess of injuries, as Brandon Aiyuk (knee) and Jauan Jennings (hip) are dealing with injuries and Demarcus Robinson has been suspended three games. What’s more, the team had to deal for Skyy Moore because of these question marks. One thing that’s for certain is that at this point, Pearsall is the No. 1 wide receiver for the 49ers. He’s a big-time sleeper.
Tyler Warren, TE, Colts: Warren played big snaps with the first-team offense and is clearly going to be a big part of the Colts pass attack. I’m not sure he’ll be Sam LaPorta or Brock Bowers, but the rookie certainly stood out in the preseason. He has TE1 potential in Year 1 and is one of my favorite tight end breakouts.
Emeka Egbuka, WR, Buccaneers: Egbuka drew rave reviews throughout camp and the preseason, and he’s shot to make a big Year 1 impact. The Buccaneers could be without Chris Godwin (ankle) for the first month-plus of the regular season, and Jalen McMillan (neck) might not be available until midseason. This all makes the rookie a valuable pick in drafts and a definite sleeper candidate this season.
Jacory Croskey-Merritt, RB, Commanders: When the Commanders decided to trade Brian Robnson Jr., it opened the door for Croskey-Merritt to play a much bigger role in the offense. And when you consider he didn’t start the final preseason game, some would see that as him being the favorite to start in Week 1. The rookie will share the workload with Austin Ekeler and Chris Rodriguez Jr., but he’s still made a major move upward in terms of his average draft position (ADP) in the last two weeks.
Tank Bigsby, RB, Jaguars: Bigsby was used as a starter in some preseason work, and it looks evident that he’ll be playing a big role in the Jaguars offense. That doesn’t mean he’ll be a featured back with Travis Etienne Jr. and rookie Bhayshul Tuten on the roster, but he has sleeper appeal based on his current ADP (131).
Dylan Sampson, RB, Browns: Sampson started and split the backfield work with Jerome Ford in the Browns’ final preseason game, so it looks like he’ll play a role in the offense in the absence of Quinshon Judkins. While I expect Judkins to return and be the starter at some point, Sampson is a draftable fantasy asset.
Dont’e Thornton, WR, Raiders: Jack Bech seemed to be the rookie wide receiver to target in Las Vegas’ offense after the NFL Draft, but things have changed since then. In fact, it looks like Thornton will be playing a bigger role and is now the Las Vegas rookie to draft. He has gained positive reviews from Geno Smith and the Raiders coaches, and he’s well worth a late-round pick in the majority of fantasy redrafts.
Jaxson Dart, QB, Giants: Dart looked great the entire preseason, putting him squarely on the fantasy radar even in redrafts. Does that mean he’ll pass Russell Wilson on the depth chart for Week 1? No, but I’d be shocked if Dart doesn’t start games during his rookie year. He’s a player to keep in mind as the season rolls on.
Fantasy Football Losers
De’Von Achane, RB, Dolphins: Achane has been dealing with a calf injury that kept him out of action, though head coach Mike McDaniels has suggested the team is just being cautious with him. As a result, I’ve seen him fall into the second round in some of my own drafts. Maybe fantasy managers are overreacting, but Achane has seen his stock fall a bit as we get closer to the start of the regular year.
Breece Hall, RB, Jets: Is a committee coming to New York? During the preseason, Hall shared the workload with Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis. When you also consider that new offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand was with the Lions, who use two backs in Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery, last season and you have to wonder if this will be the same in the Big Apple. Hall’s stock is in question.
Joe Mixon, RB, Texans: Mixon continues to deal with foot and ankle injuries that will keep him out at least the first four weeks. Usually a No. 2 fantasy running back in drafts, Mixon is now a massive question mark who has fallen into the ninth-plus round in drafts. With little news coming out about his status, managers should expect Mixon to be sidelined indefinitely with Nick Chubb atop the depth chart.
Kaleb Johnson, RB, Steelers: As I mentioned earlier, Johnson looks to be behind Warren and even Gainwell on the Steelers' depth chart. There are reports that he’s been bad in terms of pass protection, which is obviously a big problem when your quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, is 41 years old. Johnson’s draft stock is falling.
Quinshon Judkins, RB, Browns: Judkins had a tumultuous preseason that has kept him out of practice and away from the team. His off-field issues might ultimately be much ado about nothing in terms of his fantasy value, but now a disagreement in terms of guaranteed money has been a problem in the last week. I’d still take Judkins in the later rounds, but the uncertainly around his status has made him a real risk.
Travis Etienne Jr., RB, Jaguars: See Bigsby above … if you’re confident that Etienne Jr. will be a featured back in the Jaguars offense, you should think again. In fact, this looks like a backfield committee much like it was this past season. Etienne Jr. might never get back to his 2023 elite fantasy status if he remains in Jacksonville.
Brian Robinson Jr., RB, 49ers: Robinson Jr. went from the projected top running back in Washington to a backup in San Francisco. That alone makes him a loser from a fantasy perspective. It doesn’t completely destroy his value, as Robinson Jr. will be a valuable handcuff behind the injury-prone Christian McCaffrey. But B-Rob is now more of a late-round selection than a mid-round flex starter in drafts.
Brandon Aiyuk, WR, 49ers: As I mentioned earlier with Pearsall, we have little idea when Aiyuk will be back from knee surgery. Head coach Kyle Shanahan suggested that Week 6 could be a realistic target, but that’s just an estimate. Fantasy fans also must be concerned about what Aiyuk might look like in his first year after major knee reconstruction. He’s fallen out of the top 130 players based on ADP data.
Jonnu Smith, TE, Steelers: Smith was a top-five fantasy tight end last season, but he saw his stock fall once he was traded to Pittsburgh. In fact, his ADP data is now outside the top 140 at FantasyPros. I can still see Smith being a useful fantasy backup and matchup-based starter, but he’s not going to duplicate his 2024 success.
Anthony Richardson, QB, Colts: Richardson has lost the starting job to Daniel Jones, so he’s barely even draftable at this point. That’s a far cry from the quarterback who had a ton of fantasy upside as a rookie, and even going into last season. I don’t love either player from a fantasy standpoint, but Jones is the Colts quarterback to draft if you’re in a deeper league or play in a multi-quarterback or Superflex fantasy leagues.