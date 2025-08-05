San Francisco 49ers Pocket Highest NFL Total Ticket Revenue in 2024
Despite a disappointing 6-11 record in the 2024 season, the San Francisco 49ers earned the most net gate receipts in the league by far.
The San Francisco 49ers Faithful are known as one of the most loyal fan bases in the league, a reputation further amplified by the franchise's memorable run to the Super Bowl the year prior. Sportico reports that the 49ers received $40 million more than the second-placed organization, the Dallas Cowboys.
The 49ers top the charts for a third successive year, largely down to the economics of where Levi's Stadium is positioned in the Bay Area. While this report doesn't include luxury suites, San Francisco's deep playoff runs have significantly boosted interest in what's happening on the field.
Which NFL teams are behind the 49ers?
As stated, the 49ers are clear of their arch-rivals, the Dallas Cowboys, but notably the Philadelphia Eagles, the Denver Broncos, and the Miami Dolphins earned the most and are placed in the top five.
Perhaps most surprisingly, given their success in recent years, there was no mention of the Kansas City Chiefs, the team that previously defeated the 49ers in two Super Bowls in 2019 and 2023.
But to show the true difference in income, last place belonged to the Tennessee Titans for a second consecutive season. While the organization gained 10% in revenue figures, the report reveals that total revenue reached $81 million in contrast.
Home games on 49ers' 2025 regular season schedule
As the new year starts with the usual three preseason games in August, the 49ers have eight regular-season matchups to look forward to in Santa Clara throughout fall and winter.
Aside from the usual NFC West rivals, the roster will go up against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Atlanta Falcons, the Carolina Panthers, the Tennessee Titans and the Chicago Bears.
Coming off a disappointing and lacklustre 6-11 campaign last year, the Niners face an advantageous schedule, which should see the Niners accumulate a strong final record.
Ticket prices currently start as low as $111, though that may reflect the lower-profile opponents on this year's schedule compared to the big-name franchises the team regularly faced in past seasons.
Who knows - the 49ers might be in for another memorable season, with the goal of playing in front of their home crowd at Levi's Stadium and finally ending the long-awaited quest for six.