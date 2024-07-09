All 49ers

Are the 49ers More Likely to Extend Charvarius Ward or Deommodore Lenoir?

It's unlikely the 49ers will extend both of their contracts because they also have to extend Brandon Aiyuk and Brock Purdy and they probably won't have enough cap space left over for two expensive cornerbacks.

September 18, 2022; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward (7) is congratulated by cornerback Deommodore Lenoir (38) during the second quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Both of the 49ers starting cornerbacks will be free agents next offseason. Which one are the 49ers more likely to re-sign -- Charvarius Ward or Deommodore Lenoir?

Ward clearly is the better of the two. He might be the best cornerback in the NFL. Last season, he led all corners with 23 pass breakups and ranked tied for second with five interceptions and he gave up just 1 touchdown catch. And he did this while shadowing no. 1 receivers the entire second half of the season. He shut down everyone. And he did so with a torn core muscle which he had surgery to fix this offseason. He turned 28 in May.

Lenoir is only 24, and he has improved rapidly all three seasons he has been in the NFL. He can play outside and in the slot, and last season he had 10 pass breakups, 3 interceptions and he gave up 0 touchdown catches.

It's unlikely the 49ers will extend both of their contracts because they also have to extend Brandon Aiyuk and Brock Purdy and they probably won't have enough cap space left over for two expensive cornerbacks. So if the 49ers have to pick one, I think they'll pick Lenoir. Not just because he's younger than Ward -- he's also cheaper. He would fit more easily into the 49ers' complicated salary-cap structure.

Plus the 49ers drafted and developed Lenoir, as opposed to Ward, who was developed by the Chiefs.

Ultimately, the upcoming season will decide which corner stays and which one goes. But as of now, Lenoir has the inside track.

