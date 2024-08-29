Brandon Aiyuk's Agent Takes Issue With Report on 49ers' Offer
Well this is interesting.
The contract extension that Brandon Aiyuk accepted from the San Francisco 49ers has been there all month. Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that the extension he signed was an offer made on Aug. 10. Basically, Aiyuk's hold-in didn't help him since the 49ers never altered anything. He essentially missed practice for nothing.
However, Aiyuk's Agent Ryan Williams took issue with Schefter's report on the 49ers' offer. "That's factually inaccurate but the check still cashes," said Williams on X.
That tweet is what makes this so interesting. Schefter clearly is getting his information from the 49ers. So his tweet is the words of the 49ers in an attempt to control narrative. They have been doing that the entire offseason.
Rather than sit quietly and enjoy the newly signed deal, Williams took it upon himself to defend Aiyuk. Rightfully so. The 49ers are trying to throw Aiyuk under the bus. If that isn't true at all, then there needs to be a defense made for him.
It seems Williams is on to something. Shortly after he tweeted, Schefter would edit his tweeted report. Instead of the offer being there since Aug. 10, he revised it to Aug. 12. It's not a dramatic change, but it shows that the report should be taken with a grain of salt.
Still, it's funny to see the 49ers and Aiyuk's side still trying to pin the holdup on each other. The reality is that the 49ers could've had this done since May. As usual, they drag on these negotiations for no reason. Now, they run the risk of Aiyuk starting the season off slow like Deebo Samuel and Nick Bosa.