Why the 49ers expect to have an elite offense the rest of the season
For the first time since Week 1, the San Francisco 49ers finally have all their key offensive weapons available.
Obviously, Brandon Aiyuk is the exception, and indications are that he will be out for several more weeks. The expectations on him should be minimal, given the horrific injury he suffered over a year ago.
That aside, quarterback Brock Purdy will make his first start since Week 4. And after six weeks away, Ricky Pearsall returns. These two names are the biggest to come back.
But now, expectations for the offense are far higher. Here's why.
The 49ers' offense must deliver against the Cardinals
Firstly, the biggest pressure rests on Purdy’s shoulders. There’s an ongoing debate about whether he should return while he’s still not fully healthy from his turf toe injury, yet he will be the one leading the team out. Football, at its core, starts with the quarterback, but it should help that he now has more key starters returning around him.
They’ve posted 34 and 26 points in the last two games, which highlights both how effective backup Mac Jones has been and the importance of George Kittle’s return. Kittle himself said he wanted more accountability from the offense, and he’s once again showing why he’s one of the truly legendary players on the team.
San Francisco sits 22nd in scoring, averaging 22 points per game. But in the last three games, that number has jumped to 25 points, which would rank 11th over the course of a full season. It’s the perfect time to notice the offense’s gradual improvement.
Suggesting the 49ers could reach the 28.9 points per game they averaged in 2023 would be a stretch, but this is finally the point in the season where they have a favorable four-game stretch against the Cardinals, Carolina Panthers, Cleveland Browns, and Tennessee Titans. They should be able to prevail in those matchups and strengthen their current 6–4 record.
Timing is everything in football, and this stretch could be the 49ers’ chance to click as a team. A Super Bowl run isn’t on the immediate horizon, but these games give them a shot to rebuild chemistry and carry momentum into a potential playoff push.
The 49ers can’t afford to let these games slip away. Making the playoffs with a rookie-laden secondary and missing stars such as Nick Bosa and Fred Warner since Week 5 would be nothing short of remarkable. The offense can and will step up.