Brock Purdy Addresses Brandon Aiyuk Contract Situation With 49ers
The 49ers voided wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk’s future contract guarantees for 2026 earlier this year. Dianna Russini and Mike Silver of The Athletic reported last month that Aiyuk failed to attend meetings and certain team activities in recent months, and as a result San Francisco felt that he did not live up to the obligations of his contract.
Russini and Silver initially reported that Aiyuk and the 49ers—just a year and a half after he signed a $120 million extension with the team in 2024—appear to heading toward a “divorce.”
San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan has since said that he would “love” for Aiyuk to be with the 49ers. Aiyuk is currently out with a torn ACL he suffered last season. He has yet to come off of injured reserve this season, and general manager John Lynch said Tuesday he’s not sure whether it’s “realistic” that Aiyuk could play again this season.
Quarterback Brock Purdy addressed Aiyuk’s situation on Tuesday, one that Shanahan admitted he’s never seen before.
“He’s going through his thing. I can't really speak to it much because it’s his situation and him healing up from the knee injury,” Purdy told KNBR. “All the contract stuff, I’m totally out of that. Has nothing to do with me ... but it does suck because I love BA, and all the moments we’ve had on the field together have been awesome. Love playing football with him. It sorta sucks right now, it’s all gray and we don’t really know what's going on. He’s doing his thing, I know he is rehabbing and trying to get back. That’s all I can say to it.”
Aiyuk had his best season as a pro with Purdy at the helm in 2023, catching 75 passes for 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns. That 2023 campaign was also Purdy’s best so far, and their connection played a key part in the 49ers offensive success and the team reaching the Super Bowl.
After Aiyuk missed the majority of the following offseason during his contentious contract negotiations, he got off to a slow start in 2024 before tearing his ACL. He hasn’t seen the field since, and his future with the 49ers remains murky.