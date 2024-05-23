All 49ers

Brandon Staley Discusses His Role on the 49ers Coaching Staff

"It will be kind of a combination of all my roles in the NFL."

Grant Cohn

Nov 6, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley looks on against the New York Jets during a football game at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports / Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers hired Brandon Staley this offseason and recently revealed his official title: assistant head coach/defense. Which is kind of vague.

So this week, Staley was asked to explain his role on the coaching staff. Here's what he said.

Q: What will your role be on this coaching staff?

STALEY: "We'll work through all the seasonal rhythm stuff, but I think I'm going to be here from Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch, whatever they need me to do. It will be kind of a combination of all my roles in the NFL, but I'm going to be working primarily on defense. I'll be with a lot of the different position groups, mostly in the secondary. And then working with Kyle closely on a lot of other things."

Q: How much have you been able to talk to Kyle Shanahan about personnel and scheme?

STALEY: "That has been the aspect of the job that I have enjoyed the most -- teaming up with Kyle and John and doing what's going to be best for the Niners, and that encompasses a lot of different things. "

Q: Did you have to have a conversation with Nick Sorensen and tell him you understand that he's the defensive coordinator?

STALEY: "No, I don't think so. That has been defined by Kyle and John. What it's really about is putting a group together that is committed to the Niners. That's certainly what I'm committed to -- helping this team in whatever way Kyle and John see best. And Nick has been fantastic. And we have a great group of guys on this coaching staff."

Q: I imagine you'll be on the booth because Nick will be on the field?

STALEY: "I don't know that. I think we'll take the next couple months, training camp -- we've got a lot of time to make those decisions."

Q: You were on the field when you were a DC, weren't you?

STALEY: "I was."

