Insider: 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk's New Deal Will be Near $29 Mil Per Year

It will be interesting to see if Aiyuk will accept less than $30 million per season.

Grant Cohn

January 20, 2024; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) reacts during the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers in a 2024 NFC divisional round game at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports / Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
The 49ers seem to be getting closer to extending Brandon Aiyuk's contract.

Training camp will start at the end of July and players will begin practicing at the beginning of August. Ideally, the 49ers would have Aiyuk signed and on the field on the first day of padded practices. And that's exactly what Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer expects to happen.

"I think the San Francisco 49ers will make a very real effort to sign receiver Brandon Aiyuk before the start of training camp," Breer writes. "Mike Silver of the San Francisco Chronicle has the San Francisco 49ers’ offer at a new-money average of $26 million per year. My sense is that’s getting in the neighborhood of where they’ll have to lock up Brandon Aiyuk, whom they really do value and love.

"I think the final number, if I had to guess, will wind up being $29 million per year, which would put Aiyuk past the Miami Dolphins’ Jaylen Waddle and Detroit Lions’ Amon-Ra St. Brown, and still behind the Minnesota Vikings’ Justin Jefferson by quite a bit (which would be understandable).

"The interesting thing from there would be how the Niners react when calls start coming in on Deebo Samuel."

It also will be interesting to see if Aiyuk will accept less than $30 million per season. It seems as though his pride won't allow him to. It also seems as though the 49ers don't want to pay Aiyuk $30 million per season just based on principle. So one side will have to cave, and Breer thinks it will be Aiyuk.

I'm not so sure about that.

