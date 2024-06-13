Can Ricky Pearsall Replace Brandon Aiyuk for the 49ers?
If the 49ers thought Brandon Aiyuk was irreplaceable, they would have given him a contract extension by now. Instead, they drafted wide receiver Ricky Pearsall in Round 1.
When Christian McCaffrey stayed home from OTAs because he wanted an extension, the 49ers gave him one pronto, because he's irreplaceable. He has scored 31 touchdowns in 27 games with the 49ers. He's their offense. So the 49ers made him happy.
Aiyuk is different. He's a terrific receiver, but he's not essential to the 49ers offense because they don't use him that much. He averages fewer than five catches per game and he rarely gets to catch deep passes because the system doesn't feature those plays and the quarterback doesn't throw them well.
It seems clear that Aiyuk would like to go to a team that will feature him and throw him deep passes and pay him like a top-tier receiver, which means no less than $30 million per season. And I'm sure he'd love the 49ers to be that team. But they're not, which is why they drafted Pearsall.
Pearsall is not as good as Aiyuk -- that's obvious. When Aiyuk was a rookie, he dominated the offseason in ways that Pearsall hasn't yet. Pearsall seems like a solid complementary receiver, not a no. 1 like Aiyuk.
But no. 1 wide receivers are outrageously expensive in today's NFL, and teams don't have to have expensive no. 1 wide receivers to win Super Bowls. In fact, most Super-Bowl-winning teams don't have expensive no. 1 wide receivers.
So don't be surprised if Pearsall replaces Aiyuk sooner than later. And then someone else will replace Pearsall in a few years when he's eligible for an extension.
This is how the 49ers do business.