Brock Purdy Explains How He Has Improved Since Last Year

"At quarterback, you can obviously continue to work on your arm strength and all that kind of stuff, but I think just the way you process, the way you go through reads, you can't get enough reps."

Grant Cohn

Feb 7, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) speaks during a press conference before Super Bowl LVIII at Hilton Lake Las Vegas Resort and Spa. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
SANTA CLARA -- Brock Purdy recently was asked how much he has improved since last year. Here's what Purdy said, courtesy of the 49ers P.R. department.

Q: Head coach Kyle Shanahan was just saying how cool it is this year that you guys can go through the cutups, and you can work through something, then you can actually go out on the field and do it this year. Have there been moments this year where it just feels, I mean obviously I'm sure it's different, but it does it feel different in terms of how advanced you are or further along you are at this point in the offseason than you have been in the past?

PURDY: “Yeah, I just think with the playbook and the play calls and all that kind of stuff, it feels a little bit smoother. It registers in my mind a lot quicker. When I go out there, I know what we're doing. Now it's ‘where can I get the ball to the right guy faster?’ And so, sort of just processing those kinds of things helps. At quarterback, you can obviously continue to work on your arm strength and all that kind of stuff, but I think just the way you process, the way you go through reads, you can't get enough reps. And so, that's where I'm at. Watching the game tape, coming into practice and running those plays right now during OTAs for me is huge. Getting better with different concepts and getting more comfortable and familiar more and more with the verbiage. So it's been good.”

Q: How important is that for your mental state to have that time and get to just have some fun and not be all about rehab?

PURDY: “I think it's huge, especially being out in this area, checking out, getting a better feel for the Bay Area and what it has to offer, the people, everything. It’s been fun being able to sort of go out and explore and do different things. Last year obviously it's 24/7 rehab, go home, rest up, get ready for the next day of rehab. So now it's obviously get after it with my craft and the mental with the playbook and film and stuff. But then on the weekends and stuff, when guys are all able to get together and be able to have some fun together, it's been refreshing. Obviously we're all business on the field, but to get off the field and have those relationships, that's something that we'll always have for the rest of our life.”

