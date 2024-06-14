All 49ers

What Trevor Lawrence's Extension Means for 49ers QB Brock Purdy

This is great news for Brock Purdy, but not for the 49ers.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) watches the ball after bouncing it off his foot during a break between drills at the organized team activity session Monday, June 3, 2024 at EverBank Stadium's Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. / Bob Self/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY
The Jacksonville Jaguars reportedly have signed quarterback Trevor Lawrence to a five-year contract extension worth up to $275 million ($55 million per season), with $142 million fully guaranteed. So that's the going rate for a good-not-great quarterback with a spotty resume.

Last season, Lawrence won 8 games, threw 21 touchdown passes and 14 interceptions and posted a quarterback rating of just 88.5. He was decidedly mediocre in every way. And the Jaguars rewarded him with a contract that makes him the highest-paid player in the NFL along with Joe Burrow, who also earns $55 million per season on average.

Which brings us back to Purdy. He'll be eligible for a contract extension next year, and his resume is objectively better than Lawrence's in every way. Last season, Purdy won 12 games, threw 31 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions, posted a quarterback rating of 113, went to the NFC Championship game for the second season in a row and went to the Super Bowl where he played well. So what's he worth?

If Lawrence is worth $55 million per season, then Purdy is worth no less than $56 million per season. And considering how much the salary cap rises every year, by the time Purdy is eligible for an extension, the going rate for his services could be $60 million per season. That's where the quarterback market is going.

At this point, if the 49ers want to sign Purdy for less than $40 million per season, he'd have to be the most generous person in the NFL. He'd have to sign that deal out of the kindness of his heart. And he won't.

Get ready for the 49ers to make Brock Purdy the highest-paid player in the NFL next year.

