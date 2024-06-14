49ers QB Brock Purdy to Work Out with Bears QB Caleb Williams
Brock Purdy has a chance to make some major strides this offseason.
Last year, he was rehabbing from elbow surgery. This year, he's working on his throwing mechanics with Bears rookie quarterback Caleb Williams, who was the no. 1 pick in the NFL Draft. That's because they both have the same personal passing coach, Will Hewlitt.
"Brock's one of the greatest people I've ever met," Hewlitt said on 670 The Score in Chicago. "Just an unbelievable young man. Two years in the league, going into his third year, but played a lot of ball already. And so, Brock, I'm sure, will chop it up with Caleb on his experiences and how he's worked through things."
So in addition to Purdy refining his skills, he also will mentor the top pick in the draft and prepare for life in the NFL. Is there anything Purdy can't do?
Purdy also will work out with Colts starting quarterback Anthony Richardson, Titans backup quarterback Mason Rudolph and Buccaneers backup quarterbacks Kyle Trask and John Wolford. We'll see if Purdy's success will rub off on them.
Through two seasons in the NFL, Purdy's win-loss record is 17-4. He has completed 68.7 percent of his passes. He has thrown 44 touchdown passes and 15 interceptions -- nearly a 3-to-1 ratio. He has averaged a whopping 9.2 yards per pass attempt. He has gone to two NFC Championships and one Super Bowl. And last year, he finished fourth in the MVP voting. He will be eligible for a contract extension in 2025.