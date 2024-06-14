CBS Sports Predicts 49ers QB Brock Purdy Will Take a Step Back in 2024
It will be difficult for Brock Purdy to improve upon his performance from 2023 considering he led the entire NFL in passer rating.
That's why CBS Insider Garrett Podell predicts Purdy will "take a step back" this upcoming season.
"Brock Purdy set the NFL single-season record for passing yards per attempt (9.6) among quarterbacks with at least 350 pass attempts and led the league in passer rating (113.0) in 2023. However, that production likely won't be sustainable in 2024.
"Purdy averaged the most yards after catch per completion (6.6) and the most yards per pass attempts on screens (8.8) in large part to the production of teammates like 2023 NFL Offensive Player of the Year Christian McCaffrey, Pro Bowl receiver Deebo Samuel, All-Pro tight end George Kittle and receiver Brandon Aiyuk. Those numbers could be volatile depending on the health and production of the 49ers' supporting cast coming off a long season that ended with a 25-22 overtime loss in the Super Bowl against the Chiefs.
"All of the aforementioned all-star talent surrounding Purdy put together a collectively healthy season. Between the entire league now having a full season of tape on him as San Francisco's starting quarterback and a possible health regression by his supporting cast, Purdy will naturally take a step back from a production standpoint in 2024."
I can't disagree with anything Podell wrote. Purdy could grow and improve as a quarterback and a leader, which I fully expect him to do, and he still could have a statistical regression for the reasons laid out above.
Life will get tougher for Purdy even as he gets better.