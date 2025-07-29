Charvarius Ward Reveals Issues With the 49ers Before 2024 Season
Charvarius Ward is arguably the top departure from the offseason that will sting the San Francisco 49ers in 2025.
Even coming off a down year, which he is more than validated for, given the tragedy that struck him, he is still a quality starter.
It would've been a luxury to have Ward back, but the 49ers couldn't afford it with so many looming extensions, including Deommodore Lenoir. The 49ers essentially chose Lenoir over him.
But after the dark season that Ward had, it was clear that he needed to get away from the area. He needed a fresh start to get his mind and emotions right, so he signed with the Indianapolis Colts.
However, there is another reason why Ward needed to leave the 49ers, and it stems from an issue before the 2024 season.
“Even before everything happened with my baby, I really wasn’t super motivated,” Ward told The Athletic's Mike Silver. “Because after the year I had in [2023], I wanted a contract extension — because I wanted to stay — and I knew I wasn’t getting a contract offer. They came to me and kind of told me what it was, ’cause they had (other) people to pay.' So it kind of had me in my feelings a little bit. I just never made it public.
“I was hurt when I realized I wasn’t getting a contract extension or even an offer for an extension. So, I wasn’t motivated; like, from OTAs all the way through camp, I was kind of pissed off. I knew when the season started, it was a wrap for me in the Bay.”
Ward is justified in feeling this way, especially after seeing the 49ers reward players who held out of practices with contract extensions. It was almost like a disrespectful shot at Ward.
“Everybody feels that when certain guys are not around and certain guys are around but not participating," said Ward. "Like, I was there. I had surgery after the season under the advice of them, and I was rehabbing with them. I had (been) All-Pro, too, and I didn’t get paid, so I was like, ‘What the f—?’ Like, people are not showing up and getting paid, and I wasn’t. So, it definitely made me feel some type of way. That type of stuff, it does take a toll on the whole team.”
Ward's comments help shed light on the bad precedent the 49ers have set. Perhaps that is why they have so much disdain for the extension they gave Brandon Aiyuk?
Unfortunately for Ward, the reality last offseason was the 49ers were never going to extend him. He was going to be too pricey, and he was. The Colts signed Ward to a three-year deal worth up to $60 million.
The 49ers were never going to come close to that number, so they decided to lock in Lenoir. He is a homegrown talent, versatile, and cheaper. It was a no-brainer.
In the end, both the 49ers and Ward are better off. The 49ers didn't go the luxurious route by extending Ward, and Ward got paid, along with the reset he so desperately needed.