49ers cornerback apologizes for getting arrested
SANTA CLARA -- From a coach's perspective, the most dreaded part of the offseason is the six weeks between minicamp and training camp.
That's when all the young players have nothing to do. Coaches cross their fingers that none of their players get in trouble, and usually, most of them don't.
This year, one player on the 49ers got arrested, and it was cornerback Deommodore Lenoir. He was in Los Angeles visiting a childhood friend who had a gun in his car. When the police arrived and asked to search the vehicle, the friend tossed the keys to Lenoir. Some friend.
On Sunday, I asked Lenoir what he learned from the experience.
What Deommodore Lenoir learned this offseason
"I'm different than who I was five years ago," he said. "Just being at the right place, not hanging out in areas that I shouldn't be. So, I want to apologize to my teammates, the organization, to my coaches and to my family for a mistake."
That's the right answer. Lenoir is a multimillionaire now, plus he's the No. 1 cornerback for the San Francisco 49ers. They're counting on him to be responsible and stay out of trouble. They believe he can do those things. And he can do those things if he's smart and he protects himself. It seems he gets that now.
You can see why the 49ers gave Lenoir that five-year extension last year. He's emotional and he sometimes makes mistakes, but he learns from them, too.