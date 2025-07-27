All 49ers

49ers cornerback apologizes for getting arrested

What a good apology.

Grant Cohn

Jun 10, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir speaks to the media following an OTA at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
Jun 10, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir speaks to the media following an OTA at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
In this story:

SANTA CLARA -- From a coach's perspective, the most dreaded part of the offseason is the six weeks between minicamp and training camp.

That's when all the young players have nothing to do. Coaches cross their fingers that none of their players get in trouble, and usually, most of them don't.

This year, one player on the 49ers got arrested, and it was cornerback Deommodore Lenoir. He was in Los Angeles visiting a childhood friend who had a gun in his car. When the police arrived and asked to search the vehicle, the friend tossed the keys to Lenoir. Some friend.

On Sunday, I asked Lenoir what he learned from the experience.

What Deommodore Lenoir learned this offseason

"I'm different than who I was five years ago," he said. "Just being at the right place, not hanging out in areas that I shouldn't be. So, I want to apologize to my teammates, the organization, to my coaches and to my family for a mistake."

That's the right answer. Lenoir is a multimillionaire now, plus he's the No. 1 cornerback for the San Francisco 49ers. They're counting on him to be responsible and stay out of trouble. They believe he can do those things. And he can do those things if he's smart and he protects himself. It seems he gets that now.

You can see why the 49ers gave Lenoir that five-year extension last year. He's emotional and he sometimes makes mistakes, but he learns from them, too.

Read more

feed

Published
Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

Home/News