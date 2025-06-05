All 49ers

George Kittle is Benefiting From Prompt Contract Extension

The 49ers should make this their standard.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Dec 30, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) during the game against the Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
Dec 30, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) during the game against the Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images / Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
Getting contract extensions finalized in a prompt manner is uncharacteristic of the San Francisco 49ers.

Usually, they will draw out negotiations until training camp, or worse, use all of training camp to figure it out. That process has hurt the player they are extending more times than not.

However, the 49ers acted like a competent franchise for once with contract extensions this offseason. They managed to finalize extensions with George Kittle, Brock Purdy, and Fred Warner before June.

That is unheard of for the 49ers. This is a standard that they must uphold going forward because it is extremely beneficial. Don't just take my word for it, George Kittle made it clear that he is benefitting from the prompt contract extension.

"It's very awesome that we have everything done because now you're not thinking about that," said Kittle. "All you're thinking about is playing football and getting better every single day. I'm a huge fan of getting all the things done early. I'm glad that they decided to do that, that's awesome for us.

"Now we have everybody in the building that's just focus on playing football and focusing on getting a little bit better every single day. I'm a huge fan of us getting them all done. It's just good for football because all we're focused on is football."

Kittle, Purdy, and Warner can place all of their focus on football the rest of the way. If they had negotiations ongoing, it would take a piece of their focus.

This is largely why the 49ers have "immaculate" vibes at OTAs. No contracts need to be finalized, and they have all of their best players and leaders there.

