All 49ers

Fred Warner on Robert Saleh Back With 49ers: "So Crucial"

It's safe to say that Fred Warner likes having Robert Saleh back.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

May 9, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, right, confers with defensive coordinator Robert Saleh during the teamís rookie minicamp. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
May 9, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, right, confers with defensive coordinator Robert Saleh during the teamís rookie minicamp. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
In this story:

The strong relationship that Fred Warner has with Robert Saleh is unquestionable.

So, when Saleh returned to the San Francisco 49ers to be the defensive coordinator again, Warner was ecstatic. Saleh was the coach who saw the elite talent in Warner early on.

He is the one who instilled a lot of confidence in Warner, which is why Warner can never stop speaking highly of Saleh. He is the coach who helped him get to where he is now.

Warner is hoping Saleh can do that for his teammates, with the 49ers looking to rebound from a lowly 2024 season. So far, Warner is seeing the strong influence of Saleh being back.

"So crucial," said Warner on Saleh's return. "Can't even speak enough to how much coach Saleh has meant to our group. Obviously in the past, and having him back now. Just a calmness it brings to the players, especially me being here knowing what it's supposed to look like. A guy who's been there, done it at a high level.

"It's not speaking badly on anybody that's been here in the past, but it's speaking to how much respect and admiration that I have for him, that we have for him as a defensive coordinator and a coach for our team. It's been great already just in the short time that he's been back."

There's nothing like having the first coach who believes in you back. Of course, Warner is going to hold Saleh in the highest regard over the previous defensive coordinators, even DeMeco Ryans.

The great part of Warner having so much love for Saleh is that Saleh can ensure his players will fall in line. He has the ear of Warner, and Warner will ensure everyone does their part.

The 49ers' defense still needs a haul of players to develop to make them a sound unit, but one thing is for sure is that they will look like an improved unit from last year.

Read more

feed

Published
Jose Luis Sanchez III
JOSE LUIS SANCHEZ III

Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.

Home/News