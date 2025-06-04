Fred Warner on Robert Saleh Back With 49ers: "So Crucial"
The strong relationship that Fred Warner has with Robert Saleh is unquestionable.
So, when Saleh returned to the San Francisco 49ers to be the defensive coordinator again, Warner was ecstatic. Saleh was the coach who saw the elite talent in Warner early on.
He is the one who instilled a lot of confidence in Warner, which is why Warner can never stop speaking highly of Saleh. He is the coach who helped him get to where he is now.
Warner is hoping Saleh can do that for his teammates, with the 49ers looking to rebound from a lowly 2024 season. So far, Warner is seeing the strong influence of Saleh being back.
"So crucial," said Warner on Saleh's return. "Can't even speak enough to how much coach Saleh has meant to our group. Obviously in the past, and having him back now. Just a calmness it brings to the players, especially me being here knowing what it's supposed to look like. A guy who's been there, done it at a high level.
"It's not speaking badly on anybody that's been here in the past, but it's speaking to how much respect and admiration that I have for him, that we have for him as a defensive coordinator and a coach for our team. It's been great already just in the short time that he's been back."
There's nothing like having the first coach who believes in you back. Of course, Warner is going to hold Saleh in the highest regard over the previous defensive coordinators, even DeMeco Ryans.
The great part of Warner having so much love for Saleh is that Saleh can ensure his players will fall in line. He has the ear of Warner, and Warner will ensure everyone does their part.
The 49ers' defense still needs a haul of players to develop to make them a sound unit, but one thing is for sure is that they will look like an improved unit from last year.