George Kittle Says Vibes at 49ers OTAs are "Immaculate"
The San Francisco 49ers had a list of improvements they needed to make this offseason.
One of those improvements was ensuring that the atmosphere at the facility was upbeat. This time last year, the 49ers didn't have a strong and positive environment. It was a dreary one.
Now, the 49ers have flipped that. First, it was Brock Purdy who said the vibes are high in the building. George Kittle is reinforcing that statement as he sees and experiences the same thing at OTAs.
"One of the cool things about being in the building right now is that 99 percent of us are here." said Kittle. "When you have all your best players here setting the tone, setting an example, specifically because we have so many new guys... we're trying to get them in that same mindset that we have established and it's something that we have to reestablish every single year."
"The fact that we're all here having a good time, the vibes are high. I'd say they are immaculate. Guys are practicing well, guys are competing. Jauan's still on fire, which is really fun to see. The boys are feeling it."
Momentum starts now for the 49ers. It doesn't have to do with anything on the field. It is all about the energy they establish so that it carries over into training camp and is upheld entering the regular season.
The 49ers failed to do that last year, and it was noticeable. They looked off the whole year with a lack of urgency. That shouldn't be a problem in 2025 if they can maintain the energy they have created in OTAs.