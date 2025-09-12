How the 49ers will replace George Kittle at tight end while he's out
George Kittle’s hamstring injury in the season opener vs. Seattle is the worst possible start to his 2025 campaign.
It's also just not what the San Francisco 49ers needed either. Kittle plays a crucial role both on and off the field.
Klay Kubiak impressed by Jake Tonges' 'skillset' in practice
With the earliest Kittle can return being mid-October, Week 1 hero Jake Tonges will carry the mantle in the weeks ahead.
When offensive coordinator Klay Kubiak was asked specifically about Tonges’ development since joining the 49ers, he heaped praise on the undrafted star.
“Jake’s got great hands, and he’s got a route running skillset for a tight end. He can stretch the field vertical. He’s got good speed, but to me it’s his hands and you saw it in the preseason, he made some really good plays for us in the preseason.
"So, he’s got the receiving skillset and we’ve been developing him as a blocker, and he has gotten better. He’s been cool to see kind of grow as a player over these past couple years.”
The third-string tight end recorded his first-ever touchdown and pass completions in Seattle. Talk about the man of the moment.
While Kittle’s absence will be felt, Kubiak anticipates that players, including Tonges, will rise to the occasion.
“You don’t make up for losing a player like that. George has been playing at a high level, but you eventually have to get to a point where you move on," Kubiak told the media on Thursday.
"You say, ‘okay, what do we have and what position are we going to put these guys in that we have now?’ So, it’s not about replacing George, it’s about guys stepping up and playing good football. That’s just how I see it."
This could mark a turning point in Tonges’ career
Tonges has emerged as an exciting prospect on the 49ers roster.
He demonstrates a strong work ethic and appears to fully buy into the 49ers’ culture.
The critical question is whether he can build on the momentum he established in Week 1. The Saints are one of the less challenging opponents for the 49ers, but the team’s mindset must remain the same regardless of the matchup.
Even though he scored his first touchdown last week, it’s normal to have doubts. But in the NFL, anything’s possible, and that’s how legends are made.
Let’s see if Tonges’ strong performance in practice translates to success on the biggest stages.