Why the 49ers Won't Play George Kittle and Jake Tonges Together
In this story:
The 49ers just might have the best tight-end duo in the NFL if they ever got to play together.
George Kittle is a future Hall of Famer who's still the best tight end in the league when healthy. But he missed six games this season, and in his place, backup tight end Jake Tonges played extremely well. He finished the season with five touchdown catches -- only two fewer than Kittle.
And yet, when Kittle is healthy, Tonges almost never plays. Last week against the Seahawks Tonges played zero offensive snaps. Instead, Luke Farrell was the No. 2 tight end when the 49ers went to 12 personnel (one running back, two tight ends).
Through 17 games, Kittle and Tonges have been on the field together for just 7 snaps, which is hard to fathom, considering they're both good.
On Thursday, I asked 49ers offensive coordinator Klay Kubiak if there's a schematic reason the 49ers rarely use their two best tight ends at the same time.
"You've gotta go 12 personnel, which we don't do a ton of to begin with," Kubiak said. "We'd love to Jake and George out there as far as when you're trying to take advantage of passing situations, but when you really look at when we put 12 personnel out there, we're usually in first and second down running situations. We haven't done that a ton this year.
"We're definitely more of a 21 personnel team (two running backs, one tight end). We've done a little more 22 personnel when we want to get Jake out there with George (two running backs, two tight ends). We do talk about it, it comes up, but it hasn't really fit so far with our personnel and what we've been in the majority of the year. But you'd love to have Jake and George out there. It's something we always talk about."
TRANSLATION: The 49ers are paying millions of dollars to their fullback Kyle Juszczyk and blocking tight end Luke Farrell, and have to justify their contracts by playing them over Tonges, who hasn't signed an extension.
In fact, Tonges will be a restricted free agent at the end of the season. And the more the 49ers throw him the ball, the better his numbers will be, and the more likely it is that a team will try to sign him away from the 49ers. This is what happened last year when Jordan Mason priced himself out of Santa Clara before becoming a restricted free agent.
I'm guessing the 49ers want to keep Tonges for the next few seasons but might not have room in their budget for him if he performs well in the playoffs. So as long as Kittle is healthy, don't expect to see much of Tonges, even though he's one of their best receivers.
Call it a business decision.
Read more
Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.Follow grantcohn