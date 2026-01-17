49ers vs. Seahawks Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Divisional Round (Time for Tonges)

The San Francisco 49ers are looking for another road win, both in these playoffs and over the Seattle Seahawks.

There were just three touchdowns combined in their first two meetings, though, so there may not be many players finding pay dirt on Saturday night.

Here’s a full breakdown of each of the best anytime touchdown scorer props for this NFL Divisional Round matchup on Saturday, January 17.

Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for 49ers vs. Seahawks

Christian McCaffrey Anytime Touchdown (-130)

Jake Tonges Anytime Touchdown (+350)

Zach Charbonnet Anytime Touchdown (-110)

The 49ers would be lost without Christian McCaffrey. The running back had two receiving touchdowns last week in Philadelphia, giving him 17 total touchdowns on the season.

That’s by far the most on the 49ers, with Jauan Jennings trailing behind with nine.

McCaffrey has scored in 12 of 17 games this season. If the 49ers find the end zone, it’s going to be McCaffrey.

Jake Tonges has a chance to step up after George Kittle went down with an Achilles injury. He had five touchdown catches this season, including one back in Week 1 in Seattle.

Tonges actually started the season rather hot with scores in three of his first five games and four of his first six contests. After that, Kittle returned and resumed his role as the top pass-catching tight end in San Francisco.

With Kittle out again, look for Tonges to see some targets in the red zone. This +350 price is too good to pass up this weekend.

Zach Charbonnet is the only Seattle Seahawks player to score against the 49ers this season. He ran for a 27-yard run in the Week 18 win and had a one-yard score in the Week 1 loss.

Overall this season, Charbonnet had 12 touchdowns in 16 games, finding the end zone in 10 of those contests.

Those 12 touchdowns for Charbonnet led the Seahawks, just slightly above Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s 10. I’ll back Charbonnet to score for the third straight matchup against San Francisco.

