49ers' George Kittle Ruptures Achilles Against Eagles
In this story:
George Kittle may have just suffered a career-threatening injury.
In the second quarter of the 49ers' Wild Card playoff game against the Philadelphia Eagles, George Kittle caught a pass in the flat, attempted to break a tackle, planted his foot in the ground and his Achilles' tendon popped.
Kittle stayed on the ground. His teammates and even some of the Eagles went down to one knee out of respect. And then Kittle was carefully loaded onto a cart and slowly wheeled off the field while he hung his head.
Now, Kittle will have to spend most of the upcoming year rehabbing. And he just turned 32 in October. When he finally returns from this injury, he could be 33. There's no guarantee he'll be ready for Week 1 next season. And there's no guarantee he ever will be the same dominant player he has been since he was drafted in 2017.
What a brutal loss for the 49ers.
This past offseason, the 49ers gave Kittle a four-year, $76-million contract extension through 2029 because they believed he would age gracefully. In fairness to them, Kittle was outstanding last season and mostly oustanding this season. But, injuries began to pile up this season.
Kittle missed six games with a hamstring injury he suffered in the season opener. Then in Week 16 against the Colts, Kittle injured his ankle and missed the 49ers' Week 17 game against the Bears. It's unclear if that ankle injury and this Achilles' injury are related.
Even Kittle is on the older side for an NFL player, he's a vital part of the 49ers' future -- that's why they gave him a four-year extension. Now, they might not have him next season, which means all his money will go to waste until he returns. Brutal.
Fortunately for the 49ers, they have tight end Jake Tonges, who produced impressive numbers this season when Kittle was out. Granted, Tonges isn't much of a blocker. Still, he's a dangerous receiver, he's durable, young and cheap, although he will be a restricted free agent when the season ends. The 49ers have to find a way to keep him.
In the future, the 49ers should think twice before extending aging players. The great Bill Walsh used to say it's better to get rid of a player a year too early rather than a year too late.
It might be time to take his advice.
Read more
Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.Follow grantcohn