49ers' George Kittle Ruptures Achilles Against Eagles

George Kittle may have just suffered a career-threatening injury.

In the second quarter of the 49ers' Wild Card playoff game against the Philadelphia Eagles, George Kittle caught a pass in the flat, attempted to break a tackle, planted his foot in the ground and his Achilles' tendon popped.

Kittle stayed on the ground. His teammates and even some of the Eagles went down to one knee out of respect. And then Kittle was carefully loaded onto a cart and slowly wheeled off the field while he hung his head.

Now, Kittle will have to spend most of the upcoming year rehabbing. And he just turned 32 in October. When he finally returns from this injury, he could be 33. There's no guarantee he'll be ready for Week 1 next season. And there's no guarantee he ever will be the same dominant player he has been since he was drafted in 2017.

Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

What a brutal loss for the 49ers.

This past offseason, the 49ers gave Kittle a four-year, $76-million contract extension through 2029 because they believed he would age gracefully. In fairness to them, Kittle was outstanding last season and mostly oustanding this season. But, injuries began to pile up this season.

Kittle missed six games with a hamstring injury he suffered in the season opener. Then in Week 16 against the Colts, Kittle injured his ankle and missed the 49ers' Week 17 game against the Bears. It's unclear if that ankle injury and this Achilles' injury are related.

Even Kittle is on the older side for an NFL player, he's a vital part of the 49ers' future -- that's why they gave him a four-year extension. Now, they might not have him next season, which means all his money will go to waste until he returns. Brutal.

Fortunately for the 49ers, they have tight end Jake Tonges, who produced impressive numbers this season when Kittle was out. Granted, Tonges isn't much of a blocker. Still, he's a dangerous receiver, he's durable, young and cheap, although he will be a restricted free agent when the season ends. The 49ers have to find a way to keep him.

In the future, the 49ers should think twice before extending aging players. The great Bill Walsh used to say it's better to get rid of a player a year too early rather than a year too late.

It might be time to take his advice.

