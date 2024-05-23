All 49ers

Leonard Hankerson Explains Why the 49ers Believe in Ricky Pearsall

"His mentality to catch the rock. First thing I always look for is the toughness, which he has made plenty of catches over the middle of the field. And then his ability to separate."

Grant Cohn

May 10, 2024; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (14) smiles during the 49ers rookie minicamp at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, CA. Mandatory Credit: Robert Kupbens-USA TODAY Sports
SANTA CLARA -- 49ers wide receiver coach Leonard Hankerson was asked about first-round pick Ricky Pearsall this week. Here's what Hankeson said.

Q: What jumped off the film when you were watching Ricky Pearsall?

HANKERSON: "His mentality to catch the rock. First thing I always look for is the toughness, which he has made plenty of catches over the middle of the field. And then his ability to separate. He's a polished receiver that I'm going to continue to develop, but he already has that it-factor and he's only going to continue to get better."

Q: Is what he's learning right now just getting down the offensive schemes?

HANKERSON: "That is the start. What you see on film is him playing fast and making plays, catching over the middle in traffic and getting up. Playing with swag. That happens once you figure out the offense and figure out the details in which we coach every route. Where to be, the timing, the landmarks, the depth -- it's hard to play fast when you don't know those things because you're still trying to learn where to line up. Once he gets that down, he'll be good to go."

Q: With Brandon Aiyuk and Jauan Jennings not being here, how valuable are these extra reps that Ricky Pearsall is getting with Brock Purdy?

HANKERSON: "Both good and bad. It's good for Ricky because he gets a ton of reps, but it's also bad because that's two guys who know how we do things, know how it's done the right way. When he's not able to see those guys do it, that's another rep for him not to be able to learn. The reps portion helps out a lot. The more we can rep things with him, the better they're going to be. In that sense, it helps."

